Thunder Wins OT Thriller in KC
January 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Independence, MO - Mark MacMillan scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, to push Wichita past Kansas City in a wild 6-5 victory on Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
The win moves the Thunder alone into fourth place with 42 points.
MacMillan finished with three points and was a +4 while Ralph Cuddemi had two helpers in the winning effort.
Wichita got on the board first as Keoni Texeira caught a pass off the rush and beat Nick Schneider to make it 1-0. Kansas City tied it just over three minutes later as C.J. Eick beat Dylan Wells with a wrist shot from the slot. At 16:39, Darian Dziurzynski gave the Mavericks a 2-1 lead as the Mavericks stole the puck off a face-off and he found himself in front of the net with a loose puck.
In the second, Darian Dziurzynski scored his second of the game on the power play as he fired a one-timer from his brother, David, and beat Wells at 2:12. Jared VanWormer scored at 4:43 to increase the lead to 4-1. Wichita scored the next two in the frame. Stefan Fournier cut the lead to 4-2 with a wrap-around goal at 7:13. Iacobellis potted his 15th of the year during a shorthanded two-on-none break to cut the lead to 4-3.
MacMillan tied the game at 9:07 of the third as he wrapped it to the left post past Schneider for his 12th of the season. Pierre-Cedric Labrie gave Wichita its second lead of the night at 17:19 as he caught a pass through the goal mouth to make it 5-4. Darian Dziurzynski notched the game-tying goal and his third of the evening at 19:15 that sent the game to overtime.
In the extra session, Wells made two tough saves on chances from Greg Betzold and Joey Sides. MacMillan recorded the game-winner at 3:13 as he found some space through the Mavericks zone and beat Schneider for the win.
Wichita earned its first overtime win of the season. MacMillan finished the weekend with six points (2g, 4a) in two games. Fournier and Labrie each finished with a goal and an assist. Texeira netted three points (1g, 2a).
The Thunder enters the All-Star Break this coming week and will resume action on Saturday, January 26th against the Idaho Steelheads at 7:05 p.m.
Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase.
