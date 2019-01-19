Tulsa Defeats Utah 7-3
January 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Tulsa Oilers defeated the Utah Grizzlies 7-3 at Maverik Center on Friday night as the Oilers have won the first 2 games of the 3 game series.
The Oilers were 4 for 9 on the power play tonight as they scored 2 goals on the man advantage in the first period to give Tulsa a 2-0 lead. Ian McNulty had 2 goals and 1 assist as he was the number 1 star of the game or the Oilers, who have won 10 of their last 11 games.
Tulsa took a 5-0 lead through 2 periods of play. Eric Drapluk and Sam Wilbur each had 1 goal and 2 assists. Adam Pleskach and Jared Thomas each had 1 goal and 1 assist for the Oilers, who lead the Mountain division with 52 standings points.
The Grizzlies scored third period goals from Tim McGauley, Jake Marchment and Turner Ottenbreit. Utah went 2 for 8 on the power play.
The 3rd game of the 3 game series is Saturday night on Guns N Hoses night at Maverik Center. Charity games begin at 12:30 pm and go on all day leading up to the Grizzlies game at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com while supplies last.
3 stars of the game
1. Ian McNulty (Tulsa) - 2 goals, 1 assist.
2. Eric Drapluk (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 2 assists.
3. Sam Wilbur (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 2 assists.
