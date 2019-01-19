Tulsa Defeats Utah 7-3

January 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Tulsa Oilers defeated the Utah Grizzlies 7-3 at Maverik Center on Friday night as the Oilers have won the first 2 games of the 3 game series.

The Oilers were 4 for 9 on the power play tonight as they scored 2 goals on the man advantage in the first period to give Tulsa a 2-0 lead. Ian McNulty had 2 goals and 1 assist as he was the number 1 star of the game or the Oilers, who have won 10 of their last 11 games.

Tulsa took a 5-0 lead through 2 periods of play. Eric Drapluk and Sam Wilbur each had 1 goal and 2 assists. Adam Pleskach and Jared Thomas each had 1 goal and 1 assist for the Oilers, who lead the Mountain division with 52 standings points.

The Grizzlies scored third period goals from Tim McGauley, Jake Marchment and Turner Ottenbreit. Utah went 2 for 8 on the power play.

The 3rd game of the 3 game series is Saturday night on Guns N Hoses night at Maverik Center. Charity games begin at 12:30 pm and go on all day leading up to the Grizzlies game at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com while supplies last.

3 stars of the game

1. Ian McNulty (Tulsa) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

2. Eric Drapluk (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

3. Sam Wilbur (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.