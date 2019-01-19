Saturday's Everblades Game to Air on 99.3 ESPN

January 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





RAPID CITY, S.D. - Saturday's Florida Everblades game against the Rapid City Rush will air on 99.3 FM ESPN Radio.

In the finale of a three-game set, Florida aims for the series victory against Rapid City at 9:05 p.m. ET.

Fans can also listen to tonight's game online at www.993espn.com or.

The station change is only for tonight's game, and WJBX will continue to be the broadcast home for the Everblades for the remainder of the season. Both WJBX and 99.3 ESPN Radio are owned and operated by Beasley Broadcasting.

For a preview of tonight's contest, Florida's 41st game of its 72-game regular season schedule, click here.

-

Single-game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale now!

Ticket packages for the 2018-19 season are still on sale! Become part of the Everblades Family with a Partial Season or a Flexible Voucher Package that fits your schedule and budget! All Ticket & Voucher Packages provide savings and special benefits!

SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new ticket package for the 2018-19 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage and an Everblades tote bag!

Private Arena Tours are also available to select your 2018-19 season seats! Call the Everblades office at 239-948-7825 to schedule your tour today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.