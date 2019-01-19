Saturday's Everblades Game to Air on 99.3 ESPN
January 19, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
RAPID CITY, S.D. - Saturday's Florida Everblades game against the Rapid City Rush will air on 99.3 FM ESPN Radio.
In the finale of a three-game set, Florida aims for the series victory against Rapid City at 9:05 p.m. ET.
Fans can also listen to tonight's game online at www.993espn.com or.
The station change is only for tonight's game, and WJBX will continue to be the broadcast home for the Everblades for the remainder of the season. Both WJBX and 99.3 ESPN Radio are owned and operated by Beasley Broadcasting.
For a preview of tonight's contest, Florida's 41st game of its 72-game regular season schedule, click here.
-
Single-game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale now!
Ticket packages for the 2018-19 season are still on sale! Become part of the Everblades Family with a Partial Season or a Flexible Voucher Package that fits your schedule and budget! All Ticket & Voucher Packages provide savings and special benefits!
SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new ticket package for the 2018-19 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage and an Everblades tote bag!
Private Arena Tours are also available to select your 2018-19 season seats! Call the Everblades office at 239-948-7825 to schedule your tour today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 19, 2019
- Game Day in Boise - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Saturday's Everblades Game to Air on 99.3 ESPN - Florida Everblades
- Tolkinen Loaned to Hartford - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Concludes Home-And-Home Tonight vs. KC - Wichita Thunder
- Kalamazoo Wings Important Pre-Game Information, January 19, 2018 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day: Jersey Retirement, Alumni Game Highlight 45th Anniversary Game - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day: Royals Host Nailers in Final Game Before All-Star Break - Reading Royals
- Americans Earn a Point in Overtime Loss - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Outlast Americans in Wild 3-2 Overtime Finish - Idaho Steelheads
- Grizzlies Insider Adam Turner on 7-3 Tulsa Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Tulsa Defeats Utah 7-3 - Utah Grizzlies
- Wells, MacMillan Pace Thunder in Shutout Win vs. KC - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Win Sixth Straight in Rout of Grizzlies - Tulsa Oilers
- Late Strike Sends Rush Past Everblades, 3-2 - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Saturday's Everblades Game to Air on 99.3 ESPN
- Late Strike Sends Rush Past Everblades, 3-2
- Rapid Reaction: 'Blades Score Twice in 7-Second Span to Top Rush, 4-0
- 'Blades Weekly: Season's Only Trip West Set for this Weekend
- Return of McCarron, Sheppard Highlights String of Roster Moves