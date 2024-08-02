Malcom Nuñez Named Indians July Player of the Month

August 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today named third baseman Malcom Nuñez as their July Player of the Month after he hit safely in 15 of 18 games while leading the team in doubles.

Nuñez, 23, hit .329 (23-for-70) with seven doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, a .377 OBP and .891 OPS in July. In addition to roping two more doubles than any teammate, he ranked among team leaders in extra-base hits (T-1st), slugging percentage (2nd, .514), OPS (2nd), hits (T-2nd), on-base percentage (3rd), batting average (3rd), total bases (3rd, 36), stolen bases (T-3rd, 3), home runs (T-4th), walks (4th, 6) and runs (T-5th, 11).

The corner infielder's torrid month was highlighted by a trio of season-high three-hit games and a seven-game hitting streak from July 23-31 that carried into August with a two-hit performance last night. During the seven-game stretch, Nuñez hit .379 (11-for-29) with three extra-base hits, six RBI, a .438 OBP and .990 OPS.

Nuñez has appeared in 92 total games with Indianapolis this season, hitting .267 (88-for-330) with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 51 RBI. He ranks among full-season team leaders in hits (T-1st), batting average (2nd), RBI (2nd), home runs (T-2nd), total bases (3rd, 134) and extra-base hits (3rd).

The Havana, Cuba native was originally signed by St. Louis as a non-drafted free agent on July 3, 2018. He was traded to Pittsburgh from St. Louis on Aug. 1, 2022, with right-hander Johan Oviedo in exchange for pitchers Jose Quintana and Chris Stratton.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.