August 6 Polish Festival Night Includes Fireworks, Pre-Game Club Level Party
August 2, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Bisons return to Sahlen Field on Tuesday for a 6-game homestand that begins with the great annual tradition of Polish Festival Night, presented by Connect Life, August 6 against the Rochester Red Wings (6:35 p.m.). A pregame Club Level. A fan-favorite tradition at Sahlen Field, the fun on Polish Festival Night begins when the gate open at 5:30 p.m. for a pre-game Club Level Party and it doesn't end until a fantastic postgame Fireworks Show.
Be sure to head up to the club level as soon as you enter the ballpark for our Polish Night pregame Party. Well have Live Music from Seven, Dancing from the Krakowiacy Dancers from Eugenia Dance studio and Polish Night Food Specials; Polish Sausages w/ sauerkraut on a Costanzo's Roll ($8.00) and Polish Sausage/Alexandra's Potato & Onion Pierogi Platter with sauerkraut ($12.00) while supplies last. After a good meal and a good time, settle in as the Bisons square off against their closest rivals. Then, cap off a great night with the Bisons award-winning Fireworks Show!
Tuesday's game is also our next TWOSday at the ballpark, where you can enjoy great-tasting Sahlen's Hot Dogs for just $2 each, all game long.
It's all Tuesday, August 6 at Sahlen Field for Polish Festival Night at the ballpark.
