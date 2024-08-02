Iowa Snaps Losing Streak with Five-Run First
August 2, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (44-62) snapped their nine-game losing streak and defeated the St. Paul Saints (53-52) by a 5-1 final tonight at Principal Park.
The home team jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning behind a Chase Strumpf grand slam to left and a Darius Hill RBI triple, scoring Jake Hager from first.
The Saints got on the board, scoring one in the sixth when Dalton Shuffield crossed on an Edouard Julien groundout to second.
The I-Cubs' pitching staff limited St. Paul to just four hits. In his first start of the season, Caleb Kilian tossed four no-hit innings while striking out five and walking one.
Connor Noland replaced Kilian and threw four innings giving up one run, four hits, and one walk with an identical five strikeouts.
Michael Arias closed the deal with a scoreless ninth.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Chase Strumpf's first inning grand slam was the I-Cubs' fourth of the season and second in the last five games (Moises Ballesteros, July 28)
- Caleb Kilian has now allowed 0 earned runs in five of his six I-Cubs appearances this season
Iowa will play vs. St. Paul on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:08 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
