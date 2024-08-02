Bisons Use Late Rally to Upend Worcester 5-3 Friday Night

WORCESTER, MA - The Buffalo Bisons scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning at Polar Park on Friday night for a 5-3 comeback victory over the Worcester Red Sox.

The Bisons used back-to-back pinch hitters in the top of the ninth to turn a one-run deficit into a two-run lead for Brandon Eisert to close out.

After a scoreless first inning, a rain delay in the top of the second inning stopped play briefly. However, this would not keep the WooSox from gaining an early 1-0 advantage. In the bottom of the second inning, Tyler McDonough helped set up the scoring play as he hit a single to advance Nathan Hickey to third. Then, Corey Rosier brought Hickey across the plate on a sacrifice fly to left field.

Worcester extended their lead over the Bisons in the bottom of the fourth inning. Enmanuel Valdez was hit by a pitch with bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth inning. This allowed Bobby Dalbec to take a free pass home, extending the WooSox lead to 2-0 over Buffalo.

However, after a Buffalo pitching change, the second straight WooSox hitter was walked. This allowed another runner to cross the plate, and the WooSox to extend their lead 3-0 over the Bisons.

Despite initially being unable to find much success against Fitts, who struck out seven Buffalo hitters in six innings pitched, the Bisons found some success and began to capitalize on their opportunities.

The Bisons got themselves on the board in the top of the sixth inning, as Will Wagner hit his first home run at the Triple-A level. The long ball, a result of a hung changeup by Richard Fitts, helped cut the WooSox lead to 3-1.

After back-to-back singles by Gabriel Cancel and Rafael Lantigua to begin the top of the seventh, a wild pitch allowed Cancel to score from third to cut the WooSox lead to one run as they still led the Bisons 3-2.

In the top of the ninth inning, Joey Votto made his Buffalo Bisons debut pinch-hitting for Cam Eden. The hit allowed the Bisons to the tying run on third base.

Then, Phil Clarke followed Votto with a go-ahead three-run home run to give the Bisons their first lead of the ball game, 5-3.

Trenton Wallace made his Triple-A debut as he started on the bump for Buffalo. The left-hander pitched 3.2 innings before being relieved by Beau Sulser.

The Bisons and WooSox will play the fifth game of their six-game series on Saturday afternoon at 4:05 p.m.

