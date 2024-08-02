Durham Turns Tables on Memphis; Wins with Two in 9th

August 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Less than 24 hours after blowing a ninth inning lead, the Durham Bulls turned the tables on Memphis, rallying from 5-0 down, scoring twice in the ninth to edge the Redbirds 6-5 at the DBAP on Friday night.

The final inning surge began on a single by Jake Mangum, with Kenny Piper following with a walk. Tristan Peters sacrificed both runners ahead before pinch-hitter Logan Driscoll was intentionally walked to load the bases. Ronny Simon then chopped a bouncer to the second base bag, but the ball was fumbled by Thomas Saggese for an error on a play that did not record an out of any kind, allowing Mangum to score the tying run. After a strikeout of Junior Caminero, Austin Shenton, playing in his first game back with Durham (14-17) after being optioned by Tampa Bay, worked a 3-0 count against Chris Roycroft (L, 2-2) before the count went full. Shenton drew the game-ending walk when the 3-2 pitch missed clearly low and inside as the Bulls celebrated one night after giving up five in the ninth in a dispiriting loss.

The Bulls spotted Memphis (13-18) a 5-0 lead before the rally began. CJ Hinojosa hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth to score Bob Seymour. In the sixth, Shenton cracked a two-run homer to make it 5-3. Osleivis Basabe directed a two-out, RBI-single in the eighth to pull Durham to within 5-4.

Jacob Lopez worked four innings, permitting five runs (four earned) to receive a no-decision. Carlos Garcia (W, 2-2) notched the win in relief with a scoreless ninth inning.

The series' fifth game is slated for Saturday night at 6:35 PM ET with Ian Seymour (0-1, 2.79) starting against Gordon Graceffo (8-5, 4.27).

