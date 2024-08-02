Durham Turns Tables on Memphis; Wins with Two in 9th
August 2, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Less than 24 hours after blowing a ninth inning lead, the Durham Bulls turned the tables on Memphis, rallying from 5-0 down, scoring twice in the ninth to edge the Redbirds 6-5 at the DBAP on Friday night.
The final inning surge began on a single by Jake Mangum, with Kenny Piper following with a walk. Tristan Peters sacrificed both runners ahead before pinch-hitter Logan Driscoll was intentionally walked to load the bases. Ronny Simon then chopped a bouncer to the second base bag, but the ball was fumbled by Thomas Saggese for an error on a play that did not record an out of any kind, allowing Mangum to score the tying run. After a strikeout of Junior Caminero, Austin Shenton, playing in his first game back with Durham (14-17) after being optioned by Tampa Bay, worked a 3-0 count against Chris Roycroft (L, 2-2) before the count went full. Shenton drew the game-ending walk when the 3-2 pitch missed clearly low and inside as the Bulls celebrated one night after giving up five in the ninth in a dispiriting loss.
The Bulls spotted Memphis (13-18) a 5-0 lead before the rally began. CJ Hinojosa hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth to score Bob Seymour. In the sixth, Shenton cracked a two-run homer to make it 5-3. Osleivis Basabe directed a two-out, RBI-single in the eighth to pull Durham to within 5-4.
Jacob Lopez worked four innings, permitting five runs (four earned) to receive a no-decision. Carlos Garcia (W, 2-2) notched the win in relief with a scoreless ninth inning.
The series' fifth game is slated for Saturday night at 6:35 PM ET with Ian Seymour (0-1, 2.79) starting against Gordon Graceffo (8-5, 4.27).
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 2, 2024
- Bisons Use Late Rally to Upend Worcester 5-3 Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Ty Madden's Magnificent Start Is Enough for 5-4 Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sounds Trail Early and Have No Answer in Loss to Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse at Columbus, PPD. - Columbus Clippers
- Mets and Clippers Postponed on Friday in Columbus Because of Rain - Syracuse Mets
- Redbirds' Bullpen Unable to Hold Lead in Loss at Bulls - Memphis Redbirds
- Durham Turns Tables on Memphis; Wins with Two in 9th - Durham Bulls
- Berroa Promoted to White Sox Friday - Charlotte Knights
- August 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Malcom Nuñez Named Indians July Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Mud Hens Mourn the Loss of Longtime Broadcaster Jim Weber - Toledo Mud Hens
- SWB Game Notes - August 2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 2 vs. Omaha - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Split Doubleheader against Worcester on Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Plates Bats Come Alive Late to Beat Omaha - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.