Bisons Split Doubleheader against Worcester on Thursday

August 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







WORCESTER, MASS.- The Buffalo Bisons split their doubleheader with the Worcester Red Sox after dropping the first game 9-8. The team picked up a comeback 8-5 win in game two on Thursday afternoon after two offensively led games at Polar Park.

After the postponement of last night's game due to weather. The WooSox and Bisons played a doubleheader in what were the second and third games of the six-game series between the two teams.

The Bisons gained the early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning in game one. This resulted from back-to-back hits by the two newest Bisons. First, a lead-off single by Jonatan Clase gave the Bisons their first baserunner.

Then, in his first Buffalo at-bat, Will Wagner drove in Clase from first base with an RBI double. Wagner ripped the first pitch of the at-bat into the right field corner allowing Clase to score from first.

The WooSox tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning. With bases loaded due to a hit-by-pitch, Bobby Dalbec hit a ground ball single to bring in Enmanuel Valdez from third. Following Dalbec, Nathan Hickey hit a line drive to right field allowing three runs to score.

The RBI single gave Worcester a 4-1 advantage over the Bisons. Then, Tyler McDonough followed suit, hitting a line drive to right field bringing in Hickey, and extending the WooSox lead to 5-1 over the Bisons.

The Bisons used a four-run top of the third inning to even the score at 5-5. First, Riley Tirotta brought home Phil Clarke with a line drive single to right field to make it 5-2. Then, Will Robertson hit a ground ball single allowing Wagner to score, while also advancing Tirotta up to third, and Robertson to second base. As a result, Worcester's lead was cut to two runs, 5-3.

Damiano Palmegiani brought another runner home after he grounded out to the Worcester shortstop. This cut the Red Sox lead down to one run as they still led the Bisons 5-4. But, following Palmegiani, Alan Roden singled bringing in the tying run.

However, the Red Sox would reclaim a two-run advantage in the bottom of the third inning when Chase Meidroth hit a two-RBI single to take a 7-5 lead. The two runners who scored were Dalbec and Hickey.

The Bisons got a run back in the top of the fourth inning as a result of a wild pitch by Joely Rodriguez. The wayward pitch allowed Clase to slide into home plate and make it a 7-6 ball game. In addition to Clase scoring, the wild pitch helped move Wagner to third base. A batter later, Tirotta hit a sacrifice fly to center field allowing Wagner to score the tying run to make it a 7-7 ball game.

The WooSox scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Mickey Gasper singled to bring home Valdez to take the 8-7 lead. The run was initially set up by Valdez getting himself into scoring position on a wild pitch.

Buffalo tied the game once again when Robertson hit a stand-up inside-the-park home run to tie the ball game at 8-8 in the bottom of the eighth inning. His 16th home run of the season also counted as his second RBI of the game. The line drive landed underneath the diving centerfielder and rolled toward the wall. As Robertson headed home the long throw ended up offline allowing him to run across home plate safely.

Connor Cooke relieved Ryan Boyer in the bottom of the sixth inning but was taken out of the game due to injury before he threw any pitches. Mason Fluharty relieved him.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the WooSox loaded the bases with only one out in the inning. The bases-loaded jam was partly set up by an Enmanuel Valdez single, giving him a 5-5 day at the plate in the first game. Then, Jamie Westbrook hit a line-drive walk-off single to give the WooSox the 9-8 victory in game one.

Ryan Boyer also made his Bisons debut in game one. The former Canisius University Golden Griffin allowed one run on two hits while striking out two WooSox batters in one inning of work.

In game two, the WooSox got the scoring started on the scoreboard. In the bottom of the first inning, Vaughn Grissom hit a two-run home run. His first home run in a Worcester uniform also scored Triston Casas. The two-run shot helped put Worcester up 2-0.

Three batters later, Hickey added on to the WooSox lead as he sent his 11th home run of the season over the right field wall. This extended Worcester's lead to 4-0 as Dalbec also scored.

The WooSox added another run in the bottom of the second inning as Meidroth hit his 6th homer of the season over the left field wall. As a result of the solo shot, Worcester's lead grew to 5-0 over the Bisons.

The Bisons reduced the deficit in the top of the third inning as Tirotta hit an RBI single to bring Alan Rodon across the plate. With his 33rd RBI of the season, Tirotta was able to reduce Buffalo's deficit to 5-1. After Palmegiani was walked, Cancel hit an RBI single scoring Rafael Lantigua to cut the deficit to three, 5-2.

Following Palmegiani, Robertson added to his two-RBI performance in game one as he hit a grand slam to give the Bisons their first lead of game two, 6-5.

The Bisons added two runs to their lead in the top of the fourth inning. First, Damiano Palmegiani was hit by a pitch with bases loaded, bringing in Roden from third. This extended Buffalo's lead to 7-5. Following Palmegiani being hit by a pitch, Gabriel Cancel walked allowing Lantigua a free pass to home plate. As a result, the Bisons took a three-run, 8-5 lead over the WooSox.

Adrian Hernandez played in his return to the Bisons. Playing in relief of James Kaprielian, Hernandez pitched 1.2 innings striking out three WooSox hitters while only walking one.

The Bisons and Woo Sox will play the fourth game of their six-game series on Friday evening at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.