Quality Start from Logue, Grand Slam from Liberato Power Stripers' Blowout Win Over Nashville
August 2, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Zach Logue turned in 6.0 quality innings for the Gwinnett Stripers (15-16) and received an avalanche of run support from his offense, topped by a grand slam by Luis Liberato in the fifth inning to put away an 11-2 drubbing of the Nashville Sounds (17-13) on Friday night at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: After an RBI single from Brewer Hicklen put Nashville ahead 1-0, the Stripers roared to life in the first inning with four runs, including an RBI double by Luke Waddell and an RBI single by Liberato. Gwinnett stretched the lead to 6-1 in the second inning that featured another RBI from Waddell. The Sounds got a run back on a solo home run by Vinny Capra in the sixth inning, but Gwinnett put the game away with a five-run frame that featured a grand slam home run (2) by Liberato.
Key Contributors: Liberato (2-for-4, HR, 5 RBI) cranked a grand slam and has now homered in consecutive games. Waddell also had a good night with a multi-RBI performance. Logue (Win, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 HR, 0 BB, 2 SO) turned in a fantastic outing on the mound. For Nashville, Capra supplied the offense, going 3-for-3 with two runs and a solo home run.
Noteworthy: Liberato tagged the fourth grand slam of the season for Gwinnett, and his first since August 27, 2022, with Triple-A El Paso (San Diego Padres). Logue turned in his fourth quality start of the season and is now 2-1 with a 1.13 ERA (3 ER in 24.0 IP), 0.75 WHIP, .173 BAA since July 1.
Next Game (Saturday, August 3): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 6:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live, 6:00 p.m. on Peachtree Sports Network. RHP Hurston Waldrep (0-1, 4.50) will start for the Stripers opposed by RHP Jacob Misiorowski (No Record) for Nashville. The first 1,750 fans at Coolray Field will receive a Stripers-branded cage jacket.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 2, 2024
- Iowa Snaps Losing Streak with Five-Run First - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Downed by Bats, 4-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Quality Start from Logue, Grand Slam from Liberato Power Stripers' Blowout Win Over Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Late Homer Sinks WooSox on Friday Night, 5-3 - Worcester Red Sox
- Lehigh Valley Blows Out Jacksonville 14-5 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Beat the Tides 7-6 on Friday Night - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs Fry Jumbo Shrimp as Matt Kroon Launches Two Homers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Indians' Nine-Game Win Streak Snapped by Mud Hens - Indianapolis Indians
- First Inning Grand Slam Too Much for Saints to Overcome in 5-1 Loss to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Never Trail in 4-2 Win Over RailRiders - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Use Late Rally to Upend Worcester 5-3 Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Ty Madden's Magnificent Start Is Enough for 5-4 Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sounds Trail Early and Have No Answer in Loss to Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse at Columbus, PPD. - Columbus Clippers
- Mets and Clippers Postponed on Friday in Columbus Because of Rain - Syracuse Mets
- Redbirds' Bullpen Unable to Hold Lead in Loss at Bulls - Memphis Redbirds
- Durham Turns Tables on Memphis; Wins with Two in 9th - Durham Bulls
- Berroa Promoted to White Sox Friday - Charlotte Knights
- August 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Malcom Nuñez Named Indians July Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Mud Hens Mourn the Loss of Longtime Broadcaster Jim Weber - Toledo Mud Hens
- SWB Game Notes - August 2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 2 vs. Omaha - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Split Doubleheader against Worcester on Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Plates Bats Come Alive Late to Beat Omaha - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Quality Start from Logue, Grand Slam from Liberato Power Stripers' Blowout Win Over Nashville
- Stripers' Offense Held in Check by Suffocating Pitching from Patrick, Sounds in 2-1 Loss
- Gwinnett Stripers Announce 2025 Home Dates
- Sixth Inning Rally Sends Gwinnett to 6-3 Win Over Nashville
- Nashville Puts Away Stripers with Early Scoring Spurt in 9-3 Loss