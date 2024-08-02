Quality Start from Logue, Grand Slam from Liberato Power Stripers' Blowout Win Over Nashville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Zach Logue turned in 6.0 quality innings for the Gwinnett Stripers (15-16) and received an avalanche of run support from his offense, topped by a grand slam by Luis Liberato in the fifth inning to put away an 11-2 drubbing of the Nashville Sounds (17-13) on Friday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: After an RBI single from Brewer Hicklen put Nashville ahead 1-0, the Stripers roared to life in the first inning with four runs, including an RBI double by Luke Waddell and an RBI single by Liberato. Gwinnett stretched the lead to 6-1 in the second inning that featured another RBI from Waddell. The Sounds got a run back on a solo home run by Vinny Capra in the sixth inning, but Gwinnett put the game away with a five-run frame that featured a grand slam home run (2) by Liberato.

Key Contributors: Liberato (2-for-4, HR, 5 RBI) cranked a grand slam and has now homered in consecutive games. Waddell also had a good night with a multi-RBI performance. Logue (Win, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 HR, 0 BB, 2 SO) turned in a fantastic outing on the mound. For Nashville, Capra supplied the offense, going 3-for-3 with two runs and a solo home run.

Noteworthy: Liberato tagged the fourth grand slam of the season for Gwinnett, and his first since August 27, 2022, with Triple-A El Paso (San Diego Padres). Logue turned in his fourth quality start of the season and is now 2-1 with a 1.13 ERA (3 ER in 24.0 IP), 0.75 WHIP, .173 BAA since July 1.

Next Game (Saturday, August 3): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 6:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live, 6:00 p.m. on Peachtree Sports Network. RHP Hurston Waldrep (0-1, 4.50) will start for the Stripers opposed by RHP Jacob Misiorowski (No Record) for Nashville. The first 1,750 fans at Coolray Field will receive a Stripers-branded cage jacket.

