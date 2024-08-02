SWB Game Notes - August 2

August 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats (12-17, 50-53) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (15-15, 58-46)

Game 105 | Home Game 53 | PNC Field | Friday, August 2, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Brandon Leibrandt (1-2, 4.94) vs LHP Tom Pannone (5-8, 4.19)

TOM'S TURN - Tom Pannone makes his third start with the RailRiders after signing as a free agent on July 17. Between SWB and Iowa he holds at 5-8 in Triple-A on the season with a 4.19 earned run average in 21 starts. In the International League, he leads with starts, second in innings pitched, (101.9) and tied for sixth in strikeouts (93). Pannone made two starts against Louisville this season when he was in the Cubs organization.

JULY WAS A GOOD MONTH- SWB finished July with a 13-11 record to stay in playoff contention in the second half. The team held a cumulative batting average at the plate hitting .260 on the month with 20 home runs. The pitching staff worked a 3.96 earned run average, their second lowest cumulative ERA on the season.

ODDANIER'S JULY JEM- Oddanier Mosqueda recorded a team-high sixth win last night after tossing a clean inning and a third He inherited the bases loaded and notched a strikeout to strand them all there. The southpaw has inherited 23 runners this season and allowed just five of them to score. In July, Mosqueda held a 0.75 earned run average in a dozen frames, which included most of his 13.2 consecutive scoreless inning streak. He lowered his ERA to 3.11 in a minor league organization high 39 appearances. Mosqueda has struck out 64 batters compared to just 28 walks.

SLUGGING NIGHT- Three RailRiders went yard in the loss last night to total 112 home runs on the season. T.J. Rumfield smashed his twelfth, which leads the current active roster. Oscar González hit his sixth while Taylor Trammell notched his second of the series totalling nine on the summer.

LEANING LEFTIES- The RailRiders starting rotation is now on to the fourth straight lefty as Tom Pannone is set to take the bump tonight. They will also feature Edgar Barclay for the second time on Sunday. The bullpen is full of southpaws as well with four lefty relievers. The team also has six of eleven hitters who can bat from the left side.

PALENSKY POSSIBLE- Aaron Palensky is still searching for his first Triple-A hit of the summer after being called up on July 25. He has gone 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts. Palensky, 25, did see time with the RailRiders at the end of last season where he had five hits in nine games including two homers.

ELIGIBLE ENERGY- The RailRiders active roster currently contains 10 players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are seven pitchers including Scott Effross and Nick Burdi who recently finished up their rehab assignments. Strong bullpen options include Anthony Misiewicz and Ron Marinaccio. Recent rookies include Will Warren, Yoendrys Gómez, and Josh Maciejewski. The team also features three position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez and #14 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza also remains on the big league 40-man.

