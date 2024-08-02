Syracuse at Columbus, PPD.
August 2, 2024 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
Tonight's game between the Syracuse Mets and Columbus Clippers has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as a double header tomorrow, Saturday, August 3rd at 5:05pm. Both games will be 7-inning contests with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game One.
