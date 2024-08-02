First Inning Grand Slam Too Much for Saints to Overcome in 5-1 Loss to I-Cubs

DES MOINES, IA - One pitch was enough to do in the St. Paul Saints. Zebby Matthews, who looked shaken up after hitting Gilberto Celestino in the helmet in the first inning to load the bases, gave up five runs in the first inning and the Saints didn't collect their first hit until the sixth as they lost 5-1 to the Iowa Cubs on Friday night at Principal Park.

While it was the Saints scoring early in the first three games, it was the I-Cubs striking first in the first on Friday night. Owen Caissie led off with a single to left. With one out Moises Ballesteros singled to left putting runners at first and second. Gilberto Celestino was then hit in the helmet by a pitch and had to leave the game. After a lengthy delay where Matthews spent a good portion in a crouch behind the mound after hitting just the third batter of his career, Fabian Pertuz struck out. It looked like Matthews may get out of the inning, but Chase Strumpf delivered the big blow with a grand slam to left, his eighth home run of the season, putting the I-Cubs up 4-0. Jake Hager followed with a single to left-center and scored on a triple to right by Darius Hill making it 5-0.

Matthews settled down after the first inning, sprinkling just four singles over the next four innings going 5.0 innings allowing five runs on nine hits while walking no one and striking out eight.

I-Cubs starter Caleb Kilian, coming off Major League rehab before being optioned on Friday night, was unhittable. With one out in the first he walked Edouard Julien, who extended his on base streak to 29, before retiring the next 11 men he faced. Kilian went 4.0 no-hit innings while walking one and striking out five.

The Saints finally broke up the no-hitter with a one out single to right by Dalton Shuffield in the sixth. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. followed with a double to right-center that put runners at second and third. Julien cut the deficit to 5-1 with an RBI groundout to second.

The Saints bullpen was solid. Major League rehabber Justin Topa worked the sixth. Hager led off the inning with a single to right. After a walk to Hill, Topa fanned Jack Reinheimer before getting Caissie to fly out into a double play. Topa went 1.0 shutout inning allowing one hit while walking one and striking out one. He threw 14 pitches, eight for strikes.

Saints reliever Jeff Brigham worked a perfect seventh striking out the side on 15 pitches while Nick Wittgren worked a perfect eighth striking out two.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday night at 6:08 p.m. at Principal Park. The Saints send RHP Louie Varland (3-8, 5.35) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Kyle McGowin (0-2, 5.93). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

