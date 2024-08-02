IronPigs Fry Jumbo Shrimp as Matt Kroon Launches Two Homers
August 2, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Jacksonville, FL - An early offensive barrage helped the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (54-50) build an insurmountable lead as they thumped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (50-55, 15-15) by a final of 14-5 on Friday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.
The 'Pigs were running right out of the gate. Cal Stevenson walked to open the game and Scott Kingery then doubled him to third. A Darick Hall groundout drove home Stevenson before Kingery scored on a wild pitch. Rafael Marchan restarted the rally with a walk and Kody Clemens then dropped down a bunt single. Rodolfo Castro doubled home Marchan but Clemens was thrown out at the plate, with Castro going to third on the play. Castro then scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.
Matt Kroon popped his first of two solo homers to open the second, making it 5-0.
Five more runs crossed the plate in the third to make it a 10-0 'Pigs advantage. After loading the bases to start the inning, Kroon drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. After a strikeout, Kingery walked to load the bases and Hall then walked to force in a run. The RBI for Hall was his 261st career RBI with the IronPigs, tying him for the franchise record with Andy Tracy. Marchan followed with a single to add on another before Clemens brought home a run with another base hit with an additional run scoring on the play thanks to an error.
Jacksonville got on the board with five two-out runs in the fourth. Tristan Gray drove home the first run with a single and Griffin Conine followed with a two-run single. Jose Devers then tripled to rightfield to drive in another before he scored on a Javier Sanoja base hit, making it 10-5.
Kroon launched his second homer of the day, his fifth of the season, leading off the seventh with Kingery joining the party later in the inning with a two-run shot, his 22nd of the season.
Clemens gave the final punch of the ballgame as he joined the homer barrage, swatting a solo shot in the ninth, his ninth of the season.
Griff McGarry (1-0) earned the win, firing a perfect sixth, striking out the side for the IronPigs.
Evan Fitterer (1-2) suffered the loss for the Jumbo Shrimp as he allowed eight run on eight hits and two walks, striking out two.
The 'Pigs and Jumbo Shrimp continue their series on Saturday, August 3rd. The IronPigs are slated to hand the ball to Max Castillo (0-5, 8.76) while the Jumbo Shrimp go with Adam Oller (1-0, 4.66)
