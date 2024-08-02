Knights Beat the Tides 7-6 on Friday Night
August 2, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights rallied past the Norfolk Tides on Friday night by a score of 7-6 in game four of the six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. With the win, the Knights evened up the series at 2-2.
Down by a score of 5-0 after the first inning, the Knights slowly battled back. Left fielder Mark Payton launched a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning to put the Knights on the scoreboard. The home run was Payton's seventh of the season. His solo shot was the start of an impressive come-from-behind victory on Friday for the Knights.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Charlotte offense continued to hit the long ball as second baseman Michael Chavis launched a solo homer, his fifth of the season with the Knights and 12th overall. He finished the game 2-for-4 with the home run, two runs scored and an RBI.
Although the Tides got one run back in the top of the sixth inning, the Knights fought back and scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth frame. The three-run inning was highlighted by RBI singles from Rafael Ortega and Wilmer Difo.
With the Tides ahead by just one run, 6-5, the Knights put up a two-run eighth inning to take a 7-6 lead. Payton continued his solid offensive night and ripped a game-tying, RBI single. Three batters later, first baseman Tim Elko played the hero as he roped a go-ahead RBI single to right field and Payton raced around third base to score what proved to be the game-winning run. In all, the Knights scored seven runs on 11 hits in the contest.
LHP Jake Eder started the game for the Knights and did not factor in the decision. He allowed five runs (all in the first inning) over five innings pitched. LHP Trey McGough (3-0, 1.96), who was acquired by the Chicago White Sox from the Baltimore Orioles organization on Tuesday, earned the win in relief in his first appearance with the Knights. McGough fanned four batters over two shutout innings for the victory. RHP Adisyn Coffey earned the save after he pitched a perfect ninth inning. Coffey, who struck out two batters, earned his sixth save of the season.
The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) on Saturday night from Truist Field. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. and the "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call along with Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco beginning at 6:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com on Saturday. Matt and Mike will also be joined by Dick Cooke on My 12 WMYT for the television broadcast starting at 6:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 2, 2024
- Iowa Snaps Losing Streak with Five-Run First - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Downed by Bats, 4-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Quality Start from Logue, Grand Slam from Liberato Power Stripers' Blowout Win Over Nashville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Late Homer Sinks WooSox on Friday Night, 5-3 - Worcester Red Sox
- Lehigh Valley Blows Out Jacksonville 14-5 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Beat the Tides 7-6 on Friday Night - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs Fry Jumbo Shrimp as Matt Kroon Launches Two Homers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Indians' Nine-Game Win Streak Snapped by Mud Hens - Indianapolis Indians
- First Inning Grand Slam Too Much for Saints to Overcome in 5-1 Loss to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Never Trail in 4-2 Win Over RailRiders - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Use Late Rally to Upend Worcester 5-3 Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Ty Madden's Magnificent Start Is Enough for 5-4 Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Sounds Trail Early and Have No Answer in Loss to Stripers - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse at Columbus, PPD. - Columbus Clippers
- Mets and Clippers Postponed on Friday in Columbus Because of Rain - Syracuse Mets
- Redbirds' Bullpen Unable to Hold Lead in Loss at Bulls - Memphis Redbirds
- Durham Turns Tables on Memphis; Wins with Two in 9th - Durham Bulls
- Berroa Promoted to White Sox Friday - Charlotte Knights
- August 2 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Malcom Nuñez Named Indians July Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- Mud Hens Mourn the Loss of Longtime Broadcaster Jim Weber - Toledo Mud Hens
- SWB Game Notes - August 2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 2 vs. Omaha - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Split Doubleheader against Worcester on Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- Plates Bats Come Alive Late to Beat Omaha - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.