Lehigh Valley Blows Out Jacksonville 14-5

August 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After falling behind early, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp couldn't overcome an early deficit in their 14-5 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Friday night at 121 Financial Ballpark in front of 5,132 fans.

Lehigh Valley (54-50, 20-11) took the lead in the top of the first and never looked back. Cal Stevenson led off with a walk and went to third on a double from Scott Kingery. Darick Hall grounded out but Stevenson scored the first run of the game. Kingery went to third on the groundball and scored on a wild pitch increasing the lead to 2-0. Rafael Marchan walked and went to second on a base hit from Kody Clemens. Rodolfo Castro followed with a double, scoring Marchan to push the lead to three. Clemens was thrown out at home trying to score from first and Castro advanced to third on the throw. During the at-bat of Jim Haley, a wild pitch plated Castro as the fourth run of the inning.

The IronPigs increased their lead on Matt Kroom's (5) solo home run to open the inning pushing the lead to 5-0.

Lehigh Valley continued to bash Jacksonville (50-55, 15-15) pitching in the third frame. Castro was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Haley singled. Cody Roberts knocked a base hit to load the bases and Kroom hit a sac fly increasing the lead to 6-0. Two batters later, Kingery walked to load the bases and Hall drew a bases loaded walk to give the IronPigs a 7-0 advantage. Marchan singled with the bases loaded, scoring Roberts for an 8-0 lead. A single coupled with an error pushed across two more runs, blowing the game open 10-0.

Jacksonville responded in the bottom of the fourth. Deyvison De Los Santos started the frame with a base hit and advanced to second on a ground out. With two outs, Jhonny Pereda singled to put runners at the corners. Tristan Gray smacked an RBI double as the Jumbo Shrimp broke through on the scoreboard, 10-1. Pereda went to third on the double and scored on a two-run single by Griffin Conine to cut the deficit to 10-3. José Devers drove in Conine with a triple and Javier Sanoja knocked in Devers with a base hit to make it a five-run game, 10-5.

The IronPigs continued to pad their lead in the top of the seventh. Kroom led off the inning with his second home run of the evening for an 11-5 lead. Stevenson singled and Kingery (22) blasted a two-run homer for a 13-5 advantage for Lehigh Valley.

The final run for Lehigh Valley crossed in the top of the ninth. With two outs, Clemens (9) walloped a solo home run capping off a 14-run output for the IronPigs.

