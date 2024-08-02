Late Homer Sinks WooSox on Friday Night, 5-3

WORCESTER, MA -- Richard Fitts turned in an excellent start, but Phil Clarke's go-ahead three-run home run in the ninth inning sunk the Worcester Red Sox (14-17)/(49-57) as the club fell to the Buffalo Bisons (13-18)/(50-55) by a final score of 5-3 on Friday night in the fourth game of their six-game set at Polar Park.

Just as soon as the game began, it entered a rain delay. The clouds opened up shortly after the start of the second inning, leading to a brief pause in the action. In a moment's notice, the WooSox grounds crew and front office members rushed down to the field, put the tarp on the infield surface, removed the tarp, and prepared the field--all in 24 minutes. It was an outstanding performance by all, but there was still a game to be played.

When the second inning resumed, Nathan Hickey got the WooSox offense started. After leading off the frame with a double, Worcester loaded the bases for Corey Rosier, who lifted a sacrifice fly to left to push across the first run of the ballgame. It was all Worcester would score in the inning, but the bats picked it back up in the fourth.

Bobby Dalbec and Tyler McDonough led off the inning with back-to-back singles, then Chase Meidroth drew a two-out walk to load the bases for Enmanuel Valdez. With the count 2-2, the 25-year-old was hit by an 84 mph change-up to send home the WooSox' second run of the game. The Bisons went to the bullpen hoping for more command, but Mickey Gasper walked on five pitches to hand Worcester a 3-0 lead at the end of four.

Three was plenty for WooSox starter Richard Fitts, who made efficient work of the Buffalo lineup. The Alabama native hurled 78 pitches (58 strikes) and finished with a line of 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, with the lone run coming on Will Wagner's first career Triple-A home run.

Brian Van Belle entered in relief for Fitts to begin the seventh, and after back-to-back hits put runners on first and third with nobody out, the Bisons scored their second run of the game on a wild pitch, making it a 3-2 game. Van Belle was able to navigate the inning without allowing another run to cross, but the WooSox' three-run advantage was trimmed to one.

Van Belle remained in the game for the eighth and pitched a perfect frame, but Worcester's bats remained quiet in their half of the inning as the game moved into the ninth with the WooSox holding onto a 3-2 lead.

Looking for just their seventh one-run victory of the year, Worcester turned to Luis Guerrero for the save. The flamethrowing righty used the heater to pick up a strikeout for the first out of the inning, but Rafael Lantigua's walk and former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto's pinch-hit single put the tying and go-ahead runs on base for the Bisons. Next up for Buffalo was pinch-hitter Phil Clarke--who did not miss a middle-middle slider.

Clarke lifted the pitch just over the Worcester Wall in right for a go-ahead three-run homer to put the Bisons on top, 5-3. The round-tripper turned out to be the decider as the WooSox fell to the Bisons on Friday night by that score. Guerrero (BS, 3)(L, 4-3) was handed the loss while Beau Sulser (W, 3-7) earned the victory for Buffalo by tossing 4.1 shutout innings.

The WooSox and Bisons will continue their six-game series at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park. Brad Keller (1-1, 3.79) will get the start for Worcester and is scheduled to face Aaron Sanchez (3-6, 8.31) for Buffalo. The game will be broadcasted live on NESN+ and radio coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

BOX SCORE - BUF 5, WOR 3

