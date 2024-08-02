Mud Hens Mourn the Loss of Longtime Broadcaster Jim Weber

It is with great sadness that the Toledo Mud Hens announce the passing of longtime play-by-play announcer Jim Weber. Weber served as "Voice of the Hens" for 49 years. The Toledo native first took to the airwaves for the Mud Hens on April 12, 1975, calling the team's road game against Charleston, West Virginia. From that moment, he became a staple of the ball club and never missed a game. During his career, he called over 6,000 consecutive games for the team.

"Jim Weber will forever be synonymous with Toledo Mud Hens baseball," said Erik Ibsen, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Toledo Mud Hens. He was a complete icon, a legend in his field and a good friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and had the pleasure of listening to him call games for nearly 50 years."

Weber achieved numerous accomplishments in his broadcasting career, including calling the Mud Hens' Governors Cup Championship teams in 2005 and 2006. He was also awarded the play-by-play duties of two International League All-Star contests in 1990 (in Las Vegas) and when the game was held at Fifth Third Field in 2006. He was inducted into the IL Hall of Fame as a first ballot inductee in 2014.

"As players have come and gone over the years, Jim was a staple of Mud Hens baseball for nearly 50 years," said Neil Neukam, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Toledo Walleye. "An amazing accomplishment that I don't believe we will ever see again in Minor League Baseball. A first ballot International League Hall of Famer, with a style all his own, I will miss Jim, his play-by-play, his stories and his uncanny ability to always make me laugh."

"Jim's folksy, homespun storytelling on Hens' broadcasts has been delightfully unique," said Toledo Mud Hens and Walleye President and CEO Joe Napoli. He was a Hens' family heirloom...irreplaceable. Whenever we spent time together - in person or listening or watching - I would smile, and more often than not, laugh out loud. Just like our fans, I was a fan, too, and will miss Jim's playful personality."

