Plates Bats Come Alive Late to Beat Omaha

August 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Plates continued their win streak on Thursday night after a walk-off win in extra innings on Wednesday, 7-3, their fourth-straight victory. RHP Thaddeus Ward tallied his third quality start of the 2024 campaign, turning in 7.0 innings of one-run baseball and striking out six Storm Chasers. Offensively, LF Darren Baker led the way with three hits, finishing the night 3-for-4, with a double and four RBI, and DH Andrés Chaparro notched two hits and an RBI in his debut with Rochester.

With one out in the bottom of the first inning, SS José Tena dribbled an 0-2 changeup up the middle and off second base to record his 18th double of the season at the Triple-A level. In the following at-bat, DH Andrés Chaparro made his Rochester debut and laced a curveball through the gap and into left field to score Tena and give Rochester the early 1-0 lead.

In the top of the seventh, the Storm Chasers finally answered on the back of RF Tyler Gentry's solo home run. The 381-foot shot marked the Kansas City farmhand's 11th of the 2024 season and tied the game at 1-1.

After 2B Jake Alu worked a walk to lead off the bottom of the seventh, CF Jack Dunn laid down a bunt to advance the runner, which resulted in a fielding error and put runners on first and second for Rochester. C Brady Lindsly bunted down the third baseline into no man's land which loaded the bases for the Plates. LF Darren Baker hammered a 2-2 slider into the right-field corner for a double that scored two runs, making the score 4-1 in Rochester's favor. RF Dylan Crews popped out to right field but gave Lindsly enough time to cross the plate from third to expand the lead to 5-1.

3B Brady House led off the bottom of the eighth for Rochester with a slicing base hit into shallow right field. The next batter, Jake Alu, pulled a base hit into shallow right-center to give the Plates two runners on with no outs. Immediately after, Jack Dunn singled to load up the bases with still no outs for Baker. The University of California product grounded a fourth base hit of the inning to score two more to pile on for the 7-1 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Omaha looked to overcome the six-run edge and started with a lead-off double from SS Cam Devanney. After a flyout and a strikeout, CF Drew Waters sliced an 0-2 slider into right field, scoring one run to cut into the lead, 7-2. In the following at-bat, Tyler Gentry doubled on a line drive to center field and plated Drew Waters to make the score 7-3. Despite the late offense from the Storm Chasers, the Plates defense held on for their third victory in the series and fourth straight.

RHP Thaddeus Ward started on the hill Thursday night for the Rochester Plates, his 20th appearance of 2024. The former Boston prospect tossed 7.0 innings, giving up one earned run, on just four hits with six strikeouts and only one walk. RHP Amos Willingham entered in relief in the top of the eighth inning to turn in 1.0 scoreless inning and a strikeout. LHP Joe La Sorsa was responsible for the final half frame, allowing two earned runs on three hits and recording a strikeout.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to RHP Thaddeus Ward on Thursday night. The Fort Myers native finished the night after 7.0 innings of work, during which he allowed just four hits, one walk, and one earned run while striking out six batters. This performance gives Ward his third quality start of the season and his first since May 26th against Lehigh Valley.

Rochester looks to make it five-straight wins and pick up their ninth series victory of the season Friday night against Omaha. LHP Andrew Alvarez takes the mound for Rochester against Storm Chasers LHP Daniel Lynch IV. The first pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.

