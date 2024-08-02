Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 2 vs. Omaha

August 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Omaha Storm Chasers (15-15, 64-39) vs. Rochester Red Wings (19-11, 57-46)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Daniel Lynch IV (7-0, 3.59) vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-3, 6.18)

THURSDAY'S ARE FOR THE PLATES: The Rochester Red Wings extended their winning streak to four games on Thursday night, 7-3...RHP THADDEUS WARD tallied his third quality start of his 2024 campaign, turning in 7.0 innings of one-run baseball while striking out six Storm Chasers...offensively, LF DARREN BAKER led the way with three hits, and finished the night 3-for-4, with a double and four RBI, and DH ANDRÉS CHAPARRO notched two hits and an RBI in his debut with Rochester...Rochester looks to win the series in game four tonight, sending LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound against fellow southpaw and Omaha LHP Daniel Lynch IV.

OL' CHAP: DH ANDRÉS CHAPARRO made his Red Wings debut today after he was acquired from Arizona via a trade for RHP Dylan Floro...he laced an RBI single in his first at-bat, and added another in the sixth to complete a 2-for-4 day with an RBI...he now leads all of Minor League Baseball with 124 hits (122 in PCL) and his .334 batting average (124-for-371) is second-best among all Triple-A hitters...

Since 7/1, Chaparro is hitting .438 (35-for-80) with five home runs, six doubles, and 22 RBI.

HOME SWEET HOME: Rochester wrapped up their 33rd win at Innovative Field yesterday, tied with Syracuse and Omaha for the most home wins in the International League this season...they are now just five games shy of their 2023 home win total of 38, which is tied for the most by a Red Wing team since 2017 (41).

YOU SHALL NOT PASS: The Rochester Red Wings pitching staff allowed no walks for the third time this season last night, and first time since 6/25 against Indianapolis...over the last five games since 7/27, Rochester has surrendered the second-fewest walks in the International League, and posted the best ERA (3.13, 16 ER/46.0 IP).

HIP HIP, JOSÉ!: SS JOSÉ TENA picked up his second hit as a Red Wing last night, a double that careened off second base in the top of the first...he finished 1-for-5 with an RBI, and he now has the second-most hits in the International League (112), one off the lead (Troy Johnston, JAX)...

Across 47 home games with Rochester (2 G) and Columbus (45 G), he is hitting .325 (63-for-194) with eight homers, two triples, and seven doubles.

THAD CASTLE: RHP THADDEUS WARD turned in 7.0 innings on the mound last night, allowing one earned on four hits while striking out six and walking none...this is the first time Ward has logged 7.0 full innings in a start since game one of a doubleheader on 5/25/2019 with High-A Greenville (BOS)...he now has six wins this season, his career-high with a single team...

After RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE turned in 7.0 innings Wednesday, this is the first time Red Wings starters have gone at least 7.0 innings in back-to-back games since 5/11 and 5/12 in 2019 (Devin Smeltzer, Lewis Thorpe).

RISP-Y BUSINESS: The Red Wings offense went 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position last night, and now carry a .288 (84-for-292) batting average with RISP since the second half began on 6/25, third best in the International League...over that span, they have also logged the second-most hits (84), and doubles, and have driven in the fourth-most RBI (129)...

Current Washington National Alex Call leads all International League hitters in the second half (min. 20 AB) with a .500 batting average (11-for-22) with RISP.

SHAKE N' BAKE(R): LF DARREN BAKER recorded his team-leading 25th multi-hit performance last night, going 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and a run scored...this is the first time he's driven in at least four RBI since he drove in five on 6/22 at Syracuse, and the first time he's done so at Innovative Field...the California product leads all National's Minor Leaguers with 99 hits, and is on pace to have 144 hits this season which would be sixth-most by a Red Wing since 2004.

International League Stories from August 2, 2024

