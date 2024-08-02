Berroa Promoted to White Sox Friday

August 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves today ahead of the team's 7:04 p.m. game against the Norfolk Tides from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC.

RHP Prelander Berroa was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. With the Knights this season, Berroa has posted a 3-5 record with a 6.69 ERA in 37 games over 40.1 innings pitched.

RHP Josimar Cousin was placed on the Development List today. He is 0-1 with one save and a 3.95 ERA in 12 games in 13.2 innings pitched.

A total of 27 different players have now been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6, 5/31 & 7/30), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10 & 6/2), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15 & 5/22), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28 & 8/2), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15 & 7/29), OF Corey Julks (5/17), OF Zach DeLoach (5/22 & 6/4), RHP Jake Woodford (5/28), Sammy Peralta (6/9, 7/20 & 7/29), RHP Chad Kuhl (6/14), RHP Jordan Leasure (7/8), RHP Steven Wilson (7/19), INF Brooks Baldwin (7/19), C Chuckie Robinson (7/19), RHP Davis Martin (7/27, RHP Touki Toussaint (7/29) and LHP Fraser Ellard (7/30).

