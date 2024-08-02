Indians' Nine-Game Win Streak Snapped by Mud Hens
August 2, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians broke up a shutout bid with three round-trippers courtesy of Billy McKinney, Henry Davis and Jose Rojas, but could not overcome an early deficit as their nine-game win streak was snapped by the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday night at Victory Field, 5-4.
The nine-game stretch was the second-longest win streak in the Victory Field era, trailing only a record 14-game stretch from July 28-Aug. 9, 1997.
Toledo (13-18, 48-57) opened the game with three runs on six hits between the first and second innings. Spencer Torkelson and Jace Jung traded places with doubles against Mike Burrows (L, 0-1) in the first. A pair of homers got to Burrows in the second and fourth innings, with Riley Unroe launching his first in a two-run second and Stephen Scott following with a solo shot in the righty's final frame.
Indianapolis (16-13, 49-53) responded in the fifth with McKinney's third homer of the year before Unroe's second home run of the game led off the sixth. The Indians then scored three unanswered runs courtesy of Davis' two-run blast and Rojas' 20th home run of the season before the comeback attempt fell short.
Ty Madden's (W, 3-4) strong showing of nine punchouts over 6.0 innings. was supported by 3.0 innings of solid work from the Toledo bullpen. Devin Sweet (S, 4) punched out one hitter and put a damper on the Indians' hope of a comeback with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
Indianapolis and Toledo continue their six-game set on Saturday at 7:05 PM at Victory Field. RHP Domingo Germán (6-4, 5.16) will take the mound for Indy while the Mud Hens have yet to name a starter.
