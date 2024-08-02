Redbirds' Bullpen Unable to Hold Lead in Loss at Bulls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series and 12-game road trip with a 6-5 loss to the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) on Friday night at Durham.

Memphis held a 5-0 lead after the top of the fifth inning, but could not score the rest of the way. The Redbirds scored all five of their runs in the first four innings, four of which were driven in via sacrifice fly, groundout or error. As a group, Memphis went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Center fielder Victor Scott II went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored. Third baseman Nick Dunn went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Designated hitter Matt Koperniak continued his stellar stretch with 1-for-3 night with two walks and an RBI.

Starting pitcher Zack Thompson tossed 4.0 scoreless, hitless innings in the loss. The left-handed pitcher allowed just one baserunner, a hit batsman in the first inning, and struck out four. The Memphis bullpen allowed six runs on seven hits over the final 4.2 innings pitched.

