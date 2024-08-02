Mets and Clippers Postponed on Friday in Columbus Because of Rain

International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







Columbus, OH - Friday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and Columbus Clippers has been postponed because of rain. Friday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday with game one beginning at 5:05 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 30-40 minutes after the completion of the first game.

