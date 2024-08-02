RailRiders Downed by Bats, 4-2

August 2, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Louisville Bats 4-2 on Friday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders had nine hits from six different batters, but could not mount the comeback.

Louisville took the lead in the top of the first. Blake Dunn scored stealing home, putting the Bats up 1-0. In the second, a 411-foot solo homer from Ivan Johnson gave Louisville a two-run edge. Johnson accounted for another Louisville run in the fourth when his sacrifice fly scored Edwin Rios, giving the Bats a 3-0 advantage.

In the fourth, a pair of doubles from T.J. Rumfield and Kevin Smith put the RailRiders on the board, cutting the lead at 3-1.

Left-hander Victor Gonzalez came on in relief in the fifth, pitching an inning and two-thirds scoreless. In the sixth, T.J. Rumfield and Oscar Gonzalez singled to lead off the frame, but an inning-ending double play kept the Bats ahead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever Phil Bickford worked in and out of trouble in the seventh, striking out Cincinnati #15 Prospect Rece Hinds with runners on the corners to finish the inning clean.

In the bottom of the frame, JC Escarra hit his first homer as a RailRider and his fifth of the year to pull the RailRiders within one.

A sacrifice fly from Rios in the ninth added an insurance run for the Bats for the final run of the game.

Leibrandt (W, 2-2) tossed 6.0 innings, allowing one run on eight hits. Thomas Pannone (L, 5-9) worked 4.0 innings, giving up three runs on five hits. Zach Maxwell (S,) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

The RailRiders continue their series with the Louisville Bats Saturday afternoon at PNC Field. Yankees #17 prospect Yoendrys Gómez will take on the first pitch slated for 1:05 P.M. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will send to the mound to face the Bats. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.