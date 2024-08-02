Ty Madden's Magnificent Start Is Enough for 5-4 Win

The Toledo Mud Hens went into their Friday night matchup with the Indianapolis Indians, looking to shake a three-game skid. The Indians were looking for their tenth-straight win, but excellent pitching from the Hens would make this a challenge. Indianapolis tried to rally, but Toledo prevailed, winning 5-4.

The Hens opened the game with some big hits to take an early lead. Spencer Torkelson found the first hit of the day in a double off the left-center wall. The ball was barely held within the park thanks to some wind, but Toledo would find the run regardless. Jace Jung followed up his teammate's double with one of his own. This one making it to the warning track and falling just out of center fielder Jack Suwinski's reach.

Ty Madden took note of his offense's performance and gave one of his own. He started his day with a quick one, two, three inning, while showing off some previously untapped velocity.

Toledo continued to tee off on Mike Burrows. Riley Unroe got the second inning started with his fourth home run of the season. Andrew Navigato followed that spectacle with a double, before Parker Meadows joined him on base with a single. A deep drive by Torkelson wouldn't be good for a hit, but would be enough to bring home Navigato and make it 3-0.

Madden continued to look absolutely dominant in his start. He pitched another quick one, two, three inning, this time picking up two more strikeouts to add to his total. Madden's perfect night continued into the third, officially seeing and seating all nine Indians batters.

While Burrows's off-speed pitches looked strong in the third, his day would come to an end in the fourth. The righty gave up a second home run to Stephen Scott, and was taken out for Fineas Del Bonta-Smith following a strikeout on Navigato. Del Bonta-Smith would load the bases with a walk, but Justice Bigbie was unable to bring his teammates in.

Despite the increasingly heavier rain and the long break between innings, Madden continued to work on his perfect-game bid.

Come the bottom of the fifth, the rain would let up as Madden returned to the mound at just 58 pitches. Indianapolis would finally find their first base runner as Nick Yorke popped a base hit into shallow center field. That was quickly corrected though as Scott caught Yorke trying to take second. A hit wasn't all that the Indians would find in the fifth. They would make it 4-1 with a home run to right-center field hit by Billy McKinney, before Madden picked up his eighth strikeout.

Unroe would quickly clap back with his second homer of the night. This one flew just over 400 ft over the right-center field wall to make it 5-1.

Madden threw his final inning of the evening in the bottom of the sixth. He would give up two more hits, one of which being a two-run bomb off the bat of Henry Davis. He was able to escape on a flyout from the next batter with his team still up 5-3.

Come the bottom of the seventh, Ricky Vanasco would make his Mud Hens debut. Vanasco joins Toledo along with Trey Sweeney in return for Jack Flaherty in a trade between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit the ground running with a one, two, three inning.

A second new reliever would make his Hens debut in the eighth as Chase Lee took over for Vanasco. Lee joins Toledo in exchange for Carson Kelly who was traded to the Texas Rangers by Detroit. The Indians would inch even closer in this inning, making it 5-4 with a home run by Jose Rojas.

The Mud Hens found themselves unable to expand their lead in the ninth, but Devin Sweet came in and wrapped the game up.

The Mud Hens and the Indians will face off again Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Notables:

Ty Madden (W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 9 K, 2 HR)

Riley Unroe (2-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

Devin Sweet (S, 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 0 HR)

