Lions Looking to Take the Series Tonight
February 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
As a result of last night's 7-4 victory, Lions head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. can win its three-game series against the Admirals and finish the team's stay in Norfolk, Virginia with four out of a possible six points. We're expecting yet another goal-scoring feast as the teams combined for 23 goals over the first two games. Both teams' goaltenders will have to find a way to be stingier as those 23 goals have been scored on just 93 shots. Puck drop tonight is at 6:05 p.m. and can be seen on Flosports.
Players to watch
Lions' rookie Brett Stapley sure appears to enjoy playing against the Admirals: He has two goals and five assists against Norfolk in only three games.
Norfolk's Darren McCormick has found success against the Lions in the first two games of their three-game series, recording two goals and an assist
