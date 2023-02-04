Full Tie Dye Night Details for Tonight's Guinness World Record Attempt

Come be a part of the Orlando Solar Bears official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt for the largest gathering of people wearing tie dye when the Solar Bears host the Florida Everblades TONIGHT at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. WE HIGHLY SUGGEST ARRIVING ON CHURCH ST. NO LATER THAN 5:00 P.M. IN ORDER TO BE COUNTED.

3:00pm - Tie Dye T-Shirt Pickup Begins

Tie dye t-shirt pickup will begin at the table located outside of window 12 of the box office on Church St. Sizing is Adult Small-XXXL. Sizing will be on first come, first served basis so please arrive as early as possible to get the proper t-shirt size you desire. Please Note: This is ONLY for those who purchased the Tie Dye Night ticket package.

4:30pm - Pregame Block Party Begins on Church St.

To enter the block party you must be wearing a least one (1) piece of visible tie-dye clothing (t-shirt, pants. jacket). Food will be provided by Pizza Hut, Publix, and Jeremiah's Italian Ice. The Solar Bears will have giveaways, a live DJ, and a cash bar open during the Block Party.

5:15pm - Will Begin Directing People Into Attempt Area

Once everyone is in place in the attempt area, you will be asked to stay in place for five minutes while the official count is made. During that time, Lululemon will be picking 10 lucky participants who will receive a Lululemon gift card. Following the attempt, participants will be released with their ticket to the game and will enter Amway Center.

FYI: To be counted in our GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt, fans must wear two (2) pieces of tie dye clothing (ex: t-shirt, hooded sweatshirts) and accessory (ex: hair tie, headband, bandana). Solar Bears are working with partners to secure the accessory which will be handed out day of game.

For questions, please contact Client Services at clientservices@orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

