Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen (7:00pm)

February 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (22-11-7-0) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (27-13-1-0)

February 4, 2023 | 7:00 PM |Regular Season Game #41

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Logan Gruhl (29)

Linesmen: Davids Rozitiz (90), Cole Ruwe (42)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS ICEMEN SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (2-1-2-0) Home: 1-0-2-0) Away: (1-1-0-0)

Last Meeting:

January 7, 2023 - Greenville 3 vs Jacksonville 6

Next Meeting:

February 5, 2023 - Greenville vs Jacksonville

All-Time Record:

(27-23-8)

QUICK BITS

RAUCUS RABBITS AT THE WELL:

In another close, low-scoring game against the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Saturday night, the Swamp Rabbits were relatively quiet for a period-and-a-half, before Miles Gendron tied the contest with just over a minute left in the second period, his first goal in a Rabbits sweater. Late in the contest, Anthony Beauchamp would deflect a shot from Max Martin, lifting it over goaltender Isaiah Saville to give Greenville the 2-1 lead. With just over a minute remaining in the game, Dallas Gerads netted his fourth goal of the season, scoring the empty-netter to give the Rabbits a 3-1 victory in front of a record crowd. David Hrenak stopped 21 shots in the contest, posting a 0.955 save percentage.

SCOUTING THE ICEMEN:

While the Rabbits enter the game looking to extend their win streak to four games, the Icemen look to improve to six straight victories after a 3-1 home win over the division-leading Florida Everblades last night. Jacksonville has already had a busy week, winning in overtime against Orlando on Wednesday. Last time the Rabbits were in town, the sides split the weekend series, with the finale going 6-3 to the hosts, despite three thrid period goals for Greenville. In recent history, Jacksonville has been known for a tight-knit defense, but more recently, the Icemen offense is turning heads. Jacksonville leads the South Division with 144 goals scored.

THAT'S A LOT OF MILES:

When it seemed like the Rabbits were not going to be able to find the back of the net on Saturday night, Miles Gendron ended all doubt, sniping a shot past Isaiah Saville to tie the contest against Savannah on NASCAR Night. Gendron, a 2014 third round pick by Ottawa, was acquired by the Swamp Rabbits on January 13th and has played four games for the team since then. His first point as a Rabbit was a moment he won't soon forget, scoring in front of nearly 8,000 fans and kickstarting a three-goal spree that led to the win.

INAMOTO INCOMING:

After being called up to the Ontario Reign last week, defenseman Tyler Inamoto makes his return to the Swamp Rabbits lineup ahead of the home-and-home with the Icemen. The rookie blue-liner played in one game for Ontario during his second stint in the AHL this season. A pivotal back-end piece, Inamoto has produced a pair of goals and three assists in his 26 games with Greenville.

BEAUCH IS BUZZIN':

Anthony Beauchamp has been on a hot streak over his last seven games, totaling six points in that span. Beauchamp netted the go-ahead goal, his seventh tally of the season, on Saturday night against Savannah. The goal also went down as Beauchamp's first career game-winning lamp-lighter. The Thurso, QC native is now third on the team amongst active scorers with 22 points.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Following tonight's game in Jacksonville, these two teams will play the second of the back-to-back in Greenville on Sunday afternoon. After the conclusion of this weekend, the Rabbits will travel to Atlanta to take on the Gladiators. Atlanta currently sits in 5th place in the South Division, holding a 23-14-3-1 record. The Gladiators trail the Swamp Rabbits by just one point heading into the weekend.

