ECHL Transactions - February 4
February 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 4, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Carson Vance, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from reserve
Delete Xavier Bernard, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Josh Victor, D activated from reserve
Add Nick Lappin, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve
Delete Kobe Roth, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Justin Nachbaur, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jamie Dorsey, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Jordan Kawaguchi, F activated from reserve
Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Brandon Kruse, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve
Delete Taylor Egan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)
Orlando:
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brayden Guy, F activated from reserve
Delete Dmitri Semykin, D placed on reserve
Delete Branden Makara, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Clark Hiebert, D suspended by team
Trois-Rivières:
Add Matthew Barron, F activated from reserve
Delete D-Jay Jerome, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Gage Alexander, G activated from reserve
Add Alex Gilmour, F activated from reserve
Delete Daniel Mannella, G placed on reserve
Delete Jarod Hilderman, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Christian Simeone, F activated from reserve
Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jordan Frasca, F activated from reserve
Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Nolan Vesey, F activated from reserve
Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve
