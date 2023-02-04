ECHL Transactions - February 4

February 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 4, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Carson Vance, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from reserve

Delete Xavier Bernard, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Josh Victor, D activated from reserve

Add Nick Lappin, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve

Delete Kobe Roth, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Justin Nachbaur, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jamie Dorsey, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Jordan Kawaguchi, F activated from reserve

Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Brandon Kruse, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve

Delete Taylor Egan, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)

Orlando:

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brayden Guy, F activated from reserve

Delete Dmitri Semykin, D placed on reserve

Delete Branden Makara, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Clark Hiebert, D suspended by team

Trois-Rivières:

Add Matthew Barron, F activated from reserve

Delete D-Jay Jerome, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Gage Alexander, G activated from reserve

Add Alex Gilmour, F activated from reserve

Delete Daniel Mannella, G placed on reserve

Delete Jarod Hilderman, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Christian Simeone, F activated from reserve

Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jordan Frasca, F activated from reserve

Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Nolan Vesey, F activated from reserve

Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve

