Iowa Obliterates Wheeling, 7-2

Wheeling, WV - Brendan Robbins registered his first career multi-goal game, six Iowa Heartlanders scored and Iowa rumbled the Wheeling Nailers, 7-2, Saturday at Wesbanco Arena.

Iowa scored twice in the first, thrice in the second and then added two more in the third. Tommy Parrottino scored his team-leading 12th of the season on the power play with four minutes to go to complete the scoring. Robbins also scored in the third period, extending Iowa to a 6-1 advantage.

Bo Hanson dominated the first period and factored on two goals in the opening 14 minutes, establishing a 2-0 Iowa advantage. First, Justin Wells sprung Hanson to the high slot and the left-handed shot unleashed a slap shot bullet that gave the Heartlanders a 1-0 lead at 2:50 of the first on Iowa's fifth shot.

Hanson then earned the primary assist with six minutes to go in the first; Ted McGeen helped jump start the play by flipping it into the left corner. Hanson jumped in from the blue line and fed the slot for Brendan Robbins for a top-shelf wrister. McGeen earned his first pro point and Hanson registered his first multi-point game. Robbins has four goals this season.

Iowa scored three more times in the second to take a 5-1 edge into the third. Carson Denomie's rip from the right circle on a one-timed slap shot gave Iowa a 3-1 advantage, assisted by a Zach White feed at 2:01. Next, with Nolan Orzeck exiting the box, Alec Broetzman stepped onto the puck at center ice to start a two-on-one. Broetzman patiently waited for an angle at the right slot and the left-handed shot unleashed a wrister that went through the arm pit of the goalie. The goal gave Iowa a 4-0 edge at the 14:02 mark of the second.

After a quick Wheeling response, Jordan Martin tallied his first ECHL goal. Off a tipped puck to the right circle, he slung it low and through the legs of Bailey Brkin. Martin has played two games with Iowa this season.

Hunter Jones made 35 saves.

Brkin was pulled after making 16 saves on 21 shots. Brad Barone (2 goals allowed, eight saves) replaced Brkin for the third.

Iowa completes a three-in-three at Fort Wayne Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

