Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, February 4, 2023

February 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen

Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & www.FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen close out their home slate this week as they play host to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The Icemen pulled within two points of first place following an impressive 3-1 victory over the Florida Everblades last night. Jacksonville is currently riding a five-game winning streak and are 19-4-1-0 in their last 22 games. Meanwhile the Swamp Rabbits have won their last three games, and currently sit in fourth place in the division, just four points behind the Icemen.

Series History: Jacksonville is 3-2-0 against Greenville this season. In addition, the Icemen lead the All-Time series between the two clubs 26 wins to 22.

About the Icemen: Forward Brendan Harris extended his point-streak last night to eight games with an assist. Harris continues his torrid pace and has collected 12 points (3g, 9a) during this stretch...Craig Martin enters tonight riding a five-game point streak and currently has posted ten points during this time frame....Christopher Brown has recorded a point in 13 of his last 17 games, totaling 19 points with ten goals.... The Icemen's power play currently ranks third overall in the league at 23.5%. Jacksonville's power play percentage rises to 27.4% at home, and the Icemen have scored 20 of their 35 power play goals this season on home ice.

About the Swamp Rabbits : Forward Anthony Beauchamp has been on a roll in his last seven games, totaling six points during this stretch....Despite dealing with a flurry of recent call-ups to top scorers Alex Ierullo, Nikita Pavlychev and Brett Kemp, the Swamp Rabbits did receive a boost to the lineup with the return of defenseman Tyler Inamoto from AHL Ontario....Former Icemen Tanner Eberle has recorded 29 points and 17 goals this season for Greenville.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight - Cancer Awareness Night!

Friday, February 10 vs. Atlanta Gladiators, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 11 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7:00 p.m. - It's a hockey doubleheader as the UF vs. FSU Hockey teams will do battle prior to the Icemen game.

