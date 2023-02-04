Growlers Grappled 5-2 by Mariners

February 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers lost for the first time in six contests as they fell 5-2 to the Maine Mariners on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Isaac Johnson (1G, 1A) and Pavel Gogolev (1G, 1A) each notched two points in the loss while Zach O'Brien reached the 60 point mark with an assist.

These two teams conclude their series on Sunday afternoon with a 4 p.m. puck drop.

Three Stars:

1. MNE - M. Santos

2. MNE - R. Stefanson

3. NFL - I. Johnson

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.