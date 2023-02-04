Growlers Grappled 5-2 by Mariners
February 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers lost for the first time in six contests as they fell 5-2 to the Maine Mariners on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Isaac Johnson (1G, 1A) and Pavel Gogolev (1G, 1A) each notched two points in the loss while Zach O'Brien reached the 60 point mark with an assist.
These two teams conclude their series on Sunday afternoon with a 4 p.m. puck drop.
Three Stars:
1. MNE - M. Santos
2. MNE - R. Stefanson
3. NFL - I. Johnson
Check out the Newfoundland Growlers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 4, 2023
- Royals Rout Thunder on Pink in the Rink Game, 6-1 - Reading Royals
- Walleye Pick Up A Point In An Ohio Rivalry Battle - Toledo Walleye
- Idaho Grabs One Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss Saturday Night in Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Bednard and Rabbits Shut Out Icemen for Fourth Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Fuel Win on Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Indy Fuel
- Johnson Saves 53, But Blades Fall in OT - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Celebrate 'Hockey for Her,' Come Up Just Short Versus Komets at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Best Railers 3-1 on Star Wars Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Puppies Provide Smiles for Tough Night on the Ice - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Beat Railers Behind Wall's Spectacular Performance - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Fight to the End, Fall Just Short to Lions - Norfolk Admirals
- Iowa Obliterates Wheeling, 7-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Thunder Fall to Royals 6-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Special Teams Lead Mariners Over Growlers - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Grappled 5-2 by Mariners - Newfoundland Growlers
- RUSH ROSTER UPDATE: Rush Acquire Jimmy Soper from Norfolk - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Black History Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, February 4, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - February 4 - ECHL
- Americans Looking for Three Straight in Utah - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Railers, February 4 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lions Looking to Take the Series Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- A Crucial Win for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Full Tie Dye Night Details for Tonight's Guinness World Record Attempt - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Go Pink in Series Finale for Annual Pink in the Rink Game - Reading Royals
- Americans Explode For Six Goals, In A 6-2 Win Over Utah - Allen Americans
- Americans Defeat Grizzlies 6-2 - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Struck Down by Poulter and Thunder in Series Opener, 5-2 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Grappled 5-2 by Mariners
- Growlers Outmuscle Mariners 3-1
- Growlers Sweep Cyclones with 3-1 Win
- Growlers Ground Cyclones 2-1
- Growlers Crush Cyclones 6-1