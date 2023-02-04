Americans Looking for Three Straight in Utah

Allen Americans right wing Mikael Robidoux (right) vs. the Utah Grizzlies

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Utah Grizzlies tonight, in the final game of a three-game series between the two teams. The Americans have a 3-1-1 record against Utah in the season series. The Americans are tied with Kansas City and Rapid City for third overall in the Mountain Division. The Americans lost two players during last night's game. Both Grant Hebert and Xavier Bernard will be a game-time decision for tonight's final game of the series.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:45 pm CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Watching Party: Northside Draft House in Richardson

Next Home Game: 2/9/23 vs. Fort Wayne Komets, 7:05 PM

Nine is Fine: Liam Finlay extended his point streak on Friday night scoring a goal in the Americans 6-2 win in Utah. During his nine-game point streak he has 14 points (8 goals and 6 assists).

Moving on up: The Allen Americans extended their winning streak to two games, with the 6-2 victory over Utah on Friday night. The Americans are tied with Kansas City and Rapid City, all three teams have 41 points each. Kansas City has played the fewest games of the three, but only have 18 regulation wins. Allen and Rapid City have an identical record through 42 games.

17 and Counting: Colton Hargrove extended his point streak to 17 games, with an assist on Friday night in the Americans 6-2 win over Utah. His 17-game streak is the longest current streak in the ECHL.

Staying close to the Mountain: The Americans have played the last 22 games against Mountain Division opponents. That trend continues tonight against the Utah Grizzlies. The Americans are 14-8-0 in that 22-game stretch.

A Night Off: Americans netminder Chase Perry had the night off on Friday night, serving as the backup to Luke Peressini. Perry was named the ECHL/Warrior Hockey goaltender of the week this week. Perry went 3-0 last week with a 37-save shutout against the Tulsa Oilers.

Crone top five- Americans rookie forward Hank Crone extended his point streak to a season-high 12-games. Crone scored two goals on Friday night while adding an assist in the Americans 6-2 win over Utah. Crone is fourth overall in the league in scoring with 52 points (22 goals and 30 assists).

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans:

Home: 8-8-1-0

Away: 12-13-0-0

Overall: 20-21-1-0

Last 10: 8-2-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (23) Jack Combs

Assists: (31) Jack Combs

Points: (54) Jack Combs

+/-: (+8) Xavier Bernard and Chad Butcher

PIM: (82) Michael Robideaux

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 9-10-0-0

Away: 10-12-1-0

Overall: 19-22-1-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (12) Cameron Wright

Assists: (25) Andrew Nielsen

Points: (32) Andrew Nielsen

+/-: (+2) Zach Tsekos

PIM: (123) Andrew Nielsen

