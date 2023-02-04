Royals Rout Thunder on Pink in the Rink Game, 6-1

February 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (26-13-2-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Adirondack Thunder (15-20-5-1), 6-1, on Saturday, February 4 at Santander Arena. Jacob Gaucher's third multi-goal game of the season led the Royals to their 14th win at home this season (14-6). Kaden Fulcher earned his second win of the season with 20 saves on 21 shots faced (2-3) while Jake Theut suffered the loss in net for Adirondack with four goals allowed on 13 shots faced through 25 minutes of play (10-11-2-1). Isaac Poulter stopped 15 of 17 shots faced after coming in relief for Theut five minutes into the second period.

Reading scored the game's opening goal for a seventh-straight game to take an early lead over the Thunder 9:09 into regulation. Charlie Gerard finished off an odd-man rush led by Max Newton with a one-timer over the left shoulder of Theut. Newton earned his first of two points in the game with the primary assist on Gerard's 19th goal of the season.

Royals vs. Thunder 2/4/23 | Highlights

The Royals tacked onto their lead with their sixth shorthanded goal of the season. Jacob Gaucher raced down the right wing in Adirondack's zone and snapped a shot on goal as defenseman Matt Stief slashed down on the forward's stick. The puck redirected onto the ice and trickled through Theut's pads for Gaucher's 12th goal of the season. The Royals have scored shorthanded goals in two of their last four games (Brendan Hoffmann vs. Worcester, 1/27/23).

Adirondack cut the deficit in half with three minutes remaining in the first period on Shawn Weller's second power play goal in the series. On a wrist shot from the blue line, Weller tapped the puck past Fulcher glove side to put the Thunder on the board, 2-1.

Royals vs. Thunder Post-Game 2/4/23 | James Henry & Kaden Fulcher

The Royals jolted out to a 4-1 lead with two goals scored in the opening 5:13 of the second period. Gaucher dragged a puck around Theut's split save attempt for his second goal of the game three minutes before Yvan Mongo snapped a shot over the right shoulder of the netminder for the rookie forward's fourth goal of the season.

Reading replicated a two-goal second period in the final frame of play on Newton's team leading 21st goal of the season and Colin Felix's fourth goal. Newton lasered a shot between the crossbar and Poulter's right shoulder 9:29 into the third period to earn his team leading 13th multi-point game of the season. Felix scored on a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle that banked off of the post and into the back of the net. Tyler Kirkup and Will MacKinnon earned the helpers on Felix's first goal since November 23, 2022 which came against the Thunder on Reading's home ice, as well. The rookie defenseman improved his professional career-high point streak to six-games (1 G, 5 A) with the final goal of the contest.

The Royals captured their seventh consecutive win over the Thunder at Santander Arena and improved their season series record to 6-1 against Adirondack this season (44-26-7 all-time). The Royals are 19-6-2 when scoring the game's opening goal and hold a 21-7-2 record against divisional opponents (.733%).

The Royals host the Worcester Railers in their next game on Tuesday, February 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Santander Arena. The morning game features the Education Day promotional game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.