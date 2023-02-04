Bednard and Rabbits Shut Out Icemen for Fourth Straight Win

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Ryan Bednard's 24-save shutout lead the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 2-0 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday night at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Greenville pressed the Jacksonville net early and were rewarded at 6:29, as Justin Nachbaur scored his third of the season in his first game back from injury on December 7. The Swamp Rabbits added to their lead at 13:18, as Max Martin scored his fifth of the season, his 15th point in 15 games, to give Greenville the 2-0 advantage.

In the second, Jacksonville's power-play was held silent on its lone chance of the frame, despite 12 shots against Greenville's Ryan Bednard.

The Icemen's offense was held silent in the final frame, as the Swamp Rabbits defense allowed just four shots on goal in the final 20 minutes.

Bednard stopped all 24 Icemen shots he faced, earning his first shutout of the season and his eighth in his ECHL career.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 22-11-7-0 while the Icemen fall to 27-14-1-0.

