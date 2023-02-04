RUSH ROSTER UPDATE: Rush Acquire Jimmy Soper from Norfolk
February 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(WICHITA, Kan.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Saturday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that they have acquired forward Jimmy Soper from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for future considerations.
Soper opened the season with the Tulsa Oilers where he had 16 goals and 12 assists over 36 games. He was acquired by the Admirals on January 23 but has not appeared in any games for Norfolk. In his ECHL career, Soper has 32 goals and 45 assists over 136 games.
Rapid City will play the first of back-to-back games against the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night in Wichita. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT at INTRUST Bank Arena.
