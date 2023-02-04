Admirals Fight to the End, Fall Just Short to Lions
February 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
The Norfolk Admirals and Trois-Rivieres Lions went to battle for the third time in the last four days on Saturday night. Blake Murray scored the first goal of the game on Wednesday night and Nicolas Guay lit the lamp first on Friday night. On Saturday, it was Chad Pietroniro who started the scoring and it was his first ECHL goal. Mathieu Roy tied the game up at one in the second period on a puck that went airborne and over the shoulder of Lions starting goaltender, Joe Vrbetic. After the Lions struck to make it 2-1, Roy was at it once again for this second goal of the game. In the third period, both clubs traded chances for seven minutes. Then Ryan Francis took advantage on the power play and the Lions would hold on for a 3-2 win.
ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS
Mathieu Roy - With Roy's two goals on Saturday night, the 36-year-old veteran is now two points away from 700 professional points.
Eric Cooley - Cooley collected the primary assist on Roy's first goal of the game on Saturday night. The Pennsylvania native has been red-hot as of late, posting points in eight of his last 10 games.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Admirals will conclude their four-game homestand against the Reading Royals on Wednesday night. It will be $2 beer and soda night at Norfolk Scope. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.
