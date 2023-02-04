Royals Go Pink in Series Finale for Annual Pink in the Rink Game

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a two-game series with the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, February 4 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena

The home game features the Pink in the Rink / Healthcare Professionals Appreciation Night promotional game presented by St.Luke's Healthcare Network. Join the Royals as we recognize breast cancer survivors and host the charity shot at the first intermission. The game features an earmuff giveaway and breast cancer awareness specialty themed jerseys worn by the Royals on the ice.

Pink in the Rink replica jerseys are available for purchase in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here! The specialty jerseys worn by the Royals in the game are available for you in an online auction available for bidding here.

Additionally, the Royals are pleased to welcome Reading area healthcare workers as part of Health Professionals Appreciation Night presented by St.Luke's Health Network. Reading are healthcare workers receive one complimentary ticket and the opportunity to purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate. Claim your ticket and learn more about the game here.

Also, swing on over to Cheers American Bistro in the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading for a Post-Game party featuring a post-game show hosted by Erik Jesberger. Defenseman Colin Felix will be the show's special guest!

Concessions deals at the game include $2 off craft beers from 6-7:00 p.m. at select locations around the concourse.

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading holds a 25-13-2 record after defeating Adirondack in their previous game against on Friday, February 3 at Cool Insuring Arena. Evan Barratt and Devon Paliani scored both goals for the Royals in the loss. Nolan Maier fell to 11-6-2 in net with Reading this season after saving 32 of 37 shots faced.

The Royals boast an all-time record of 43-26-7 against Adirondack and have won of the six meetings with the Thunder this season. Previous to the season opener, Reading defeated the Thunder in their previous meeting at Santander Arena on Saturday, January 14 to complete a two-game series sweep.

Reading stands in second place in the North Division with a .650 win percentage against league wide opponents. The Royals hoist a 20-7-2 divisional record against divisional opponents (.724%). The Royals have two games fewer played than Newfoundland who posts a 31-10-1-0 record as first place holders in the North Division and Eastern Conference. Behind Reading, Maine ranks in third place with a 24-13-1-1 record. Worcester holds fourth in the standings with a 22-18-3-0 record while Adirondack (15-19-5-1) holds a two point lead over Trois-Rivières (16-25-2-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk (8-32-1-2) sits at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with two wins in their last 10 games.

Adirondack improved to 15-19-5-1 rides a three-game win streak into the series finale with a series opener victory and back-to-back wins against Trois-Rivières on Saturday, January 28 (7-3 W) and Sunday, January 29 (5-3 W). The Thunder have won five of their last seven games, however have dropped four of their last five games on the road. Forward Patrick Grasso leads the Thunder in goals (19) while forward Xavier Parent lead the team in points (36).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series opener against Adirondack:

Streaks:

Defenseman Colin Felix Is on a five-game point streak (5 A)

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a four-game point streak (3 G, 1 A)

Forward Brendan Hoffmann is on a three-game points streak (1 G, 2 A)

Milestones:

Defenseman Colin Felix set a professional career high five-game point streak with an assist

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for fifth in goals (20) and 11th in the league in points (42)

Among rookies, Newton is tied for third in goals and points

Defenseman Colin Felix leads all rookies in fighting majors (6) and is fourth among rookies in penalty minutes (82)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is tied for 9th among defensemen in points (27)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for 17th among defensemen in points (22)

Among defensemen, Millman is tied for second in game-winning goals (2)

Goalie Nolan Maier is 12th among goaltenders in goals-against average (2.76 GAA)

Among active rookie goaltenders, Maier is seventh in GAA

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

