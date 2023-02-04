Puppies Provide Smiles for Tough Night on the Ice

WHEELING, WV- Saturday night was one of the more challenging nights of the season for the Wheeling Nailers, who suffered back-to-back losses at the hands of the Iowa Heartlanders. Iowa scored multiple goals in each period of a 7-2 result at WesBanco Arena. Former Nailers Bo Hanson was one of four players with multiple points for Iowa, who got two goals from Brendan Robbins. Samuel Tremblay and Félix Paré were the Wheeling goal scorers, while David Drake pitched in with a pair of assists.

Iowa got things going in its favor early on, as the visitors notched both goals in the first period. Former Nailer Bo Hanson put the Heartlanders on the scoreboard 2:50 into the contest, as he stepped onto a loose puck in the high slot, and clobbered a slap shot into the right side of the cage. The Heartlanders added to their lead off of a Wheeling turnover. Ted McGeen intercepted the puck in the left circle, and immediately fed Brendan Robbins, who roofed a shot under the crossbar.

The middle frame had a similar start, as Iowa struck again. Zach White put a pass into Carson Denomie's wheelhouse on a 2-on-1 rush, and Denomie slammed in a one-timer from the right side of the low slot. Zach White had a chance to add to the lead, but he fumbled his penalty shot attempt at the 9:25 mark. However, the Heartlanders did get a fourth goal less than five minutes later, when Alec Broetzman broke down the right side and shoveled a shot into the left side of the net. The Nailers got on the board 44 seconds after that, when Samuel Tremblay deposited the rebound of Gianluca Esteves' initial shot. However, Iowa snatched one back before the intermission, when Jordan Martin found a gap with his wrister from the right circle.

Félix Paré netted his first goal of the season off the rebound of David Drake's shot in the third period, but that was sandwiched around Robbins' second of the night on the breakaway, and Tommy Parrottino's rebound marker during a five-minute power play, as the Heartlanders finished off their 7-2 win.

Hunter Jones picked up the victory in goal for Iowa, as he turned away 35 of the 37 shots he faced. Bailey Brkin suffered the defeat, as he allowed five goals on 21 shots, before giving way to Brad Barone, who made eight saves on ten shots in relief.

