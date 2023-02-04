Idaho Grabs One Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss Saturday Night in Tulsa

February 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







TULSA, OK - The Idaho Steelheads (33-7-0-2, 68pts) fell in a shootout to the Tulsa Oilers (14-19-7-1, 36pts) 4-3 Saturday night at the BOK Center in front of 7,551 fans. Tulsa and Idaho will meet again tomorrow afternoon at 3:05pm (MT).

About halfway through the first period Justin Ducharme (5th) scored on a five on three power-play to hand Idaho a 1-0 lead. The Steelheads outshot the Oilers 13-10 in opening 20 minutes of play and took the lead into the dressing room.

Tulsa struck twice about midway through the second period thanks to Eddie Matsushima (19th) and Brennan Blaszczak (3rd) in a span of 2:47 to grab a 2-1 advantage. 28 seconds later Zach Walker (5th) tied things up. Through 40 minutes the score read 2-2 with total shots 24-21 in favor of the Steelheads.

Justin Misiak (7th) gave Idaho back the lead with 8:29 to play in regulation but 1:26 later Tag Bertuzzi (15th) scored on the power-play to tie tings up at 3-3.

In overtime the Steelheads took two penalties, but they were able to kill off both. The best look came 40 seconds in when Patrick Kudla flew off the bench and was sprung on a breakaway, but Colten Ellis came up with a big save.

A.J. White and Owen Headrick were stopped in the shootout while shooters two and third scored for Tulsa to end the game.

Adam Scheel received the loss making 29 saves on 32 shots while Colten Ellis made 34 saves on 37 shots in the win.

SCORING

- 1st, 10:37 | 1-0 IDH PP GOAL: Matt Register and Owen Headrick exchanged a couple of passes about below the blueline. From there Headrick fed Justin Ducharme below the right circle. Ducharme sent in back to Headrick at the top of the right circle and the defenseman's initial shot was stopped by Colten Ellis. Below the right circle Ducharme was there to bang home the rebound.

- 2nd, 7:13 | 1-1 TUL GOAL: Michael Farren fired a shot wide after crossing the blue line. The puck took a funny hop off the back boards and got lost behind the skates of Adam Scheel where Eddie Matsushima was able to locate it and smack it into the cage.

- 2nd, 10:10 | 2-1 TUL GOAL: After a hard forecheck behind the net the Steelheads turned it over right below the right circle. With the puck set up on a platter Brennan Blaszczak chipped a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Adam Scheel.

- 2nd, 10:38 | 2-2 IDH GOAL: Matt Register moved in from the left point and had his initial shot fought off by Colten Ellis. Register then collected the rebound and took it for a skate behind the net before feeding Cody Haiskanen up top. Haiskanen blasted a shot that got blocked in the high slot and popped out to the stick of Zach Walker at the left dot. Walked blasted a one timer past Ellis.

- 3rd, 11:31 | 3-2 IDH GOAL: From the left-wing half wall Zane Franklin fed Matt Register at the left point. Register then fed Jade Miller at the top of the high slot. Miller with tremendous vision and patience sent the puck down to the bottom of the right circle where Justin Misiak one timed the puck home from the right side of the goal line.

- 3rd, 12:57 | 3-3 TUL PP GOAL: Zach Walker blocked the initial shot from the right point of the stick of Justin Bean. Bean then got the puck back and sent it through the high slot where Tag Bertuzzi tipped it home.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Eddie Matsushima (TUL)

2) Colten Ellis (TUL)

3) Dante Sheriff (TUL)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho and Tulsa both finished 1-for-3 on power-play.

- Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Willie Knierim (INJ), Janis Svanenbergs (DNP), and Nick Canade (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Idaho is 21-13-4 all-time vs. Tulsa and 12-7-2 in Tulsa.

- Matt Register increased his point streak to six games (1-8-11) with three assists.

- Justin Ducharme increased his point streak to seven games (3-5-8) with a goal.

- Owen Headrick, Jade Miller, and Cody Haiskanen each tallied an assist.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.