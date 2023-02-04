Americans Defeat Grizzlies 6-2

West Valley City, Utah - Hank Crone had 2 goals and 1 assist and Luke Peressini saved 32 of 34 to lead the Allen Americans to a 6-2 win over the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night at Maverik Center.

The Americans jumped into a 2-0 lead after one period. Liam Finlay (11:57) and Hank Crone (18:44) scored Allen's goals. The Americans outshot the Grizzlies 13 to 10 in the first period.

Zachary Massicote extended the lead 4:54 in to make it a 3-0 game. Utah's Zach Tsekos scored 9:07 in with a feed from Andrew Nielsen from the point. Tsekos was playing his first game since he suffered an injury on December 30, 2022. Allen's Hank Crone got his second goal of the night on a power play 17:28 in on a 5 on 3 power play. Allen led 4-1 after 2 periods.

Grant Hebert extended the Allen lead 5:40 into the third period. Jack Combs scored on a power play 15:36 in. The last goal of the game came from Grizzlies forward Tarun Fizer at 18:18 assisted by Andrew Nielsen and Brandon Cutler. Cutler extended his point scoring streak to 7 games. Fizer extended his point streak to 5 games.

Salt Lake native Garrett Metcalf started in net for the Grizzlies and saved 24 of 30. Utah outshot Allen 34 to 30.

The homestand ends on Saturday night at Maverik Center. Face-off is at 7:10 pm.

Three stars:

Hank Crone (Allen) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +2, 5 shots.

Grant Hebert (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 2 shots.

Zachary Massicotte (Allen) - 1 goal, +2, 2 shots.

