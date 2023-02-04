Thunder Fall to Royals 6-1

February 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







READING - The Adirondack Thunder fell to the Reading Royals on the road Saturday night from Santander Arena, 6-1.

Charlie Gerard gave the Royals a 1-0 lead at 9:09 of the first period on a one-timer from the right circle. The goal was his 19th of the year with assists from Max Newton and Garrett McFadden.

While shorthanded, Reading took a 2-0 lead as Jacob Gaucher beat Jake Theut on a shot from the hash marks. The goal was Gaucher's 12th of the year, unassisted, and came at 16:31 of the first frame.

On the same power play, the Thunder responded as Shawn Weller tapped in his seventh of the year from Travis Broughman and Xavier Parent. Weller's power-play tally came at 16:58 of the first period and the Thunder trailed 2-1 after one period.

Gaucher scored his second of the night in the second period at the 2:04 mark for a 3-1 Reading lead with assists from Alec Butcher and Brett Boeing.

Yvan Mongo added to the lead at 5:13 of period two on a wrist shot that sailed over the shoulder of Jake Theut. After the goal, Isaac Poulter came in to replace Theut in net following the goal and Adirondack trailed 4-1 after 40 minutes.

Max Newton and Colin Felix scored in the third period for the 6-1 win.

The Thunder hit the road for a week before returning home on Wednesday, February 15 against the Maine Mariners at 7 p.m. and Friday, February 17 against the Atlanta Gladiators at 7 p.m. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.