Thunder Fall to Royals 6-1
February 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
READING - The Adirondack Thunder fell to the Reading Royals on the road Saturday night from Santander Arena, 6-1.
Charlie Gerard gave the Royals a 1-0 lead at 9:09 of the first period on a one-timer from the right circle. The goal was his 19th of the year with assists from Max Newton and Garrett McFadden.
While shorthanded, Reading took a 2-0 lead as Jacob Gaucher beat Jake Theut on a shot from the hash marks. The goal was Gaucher's 12th of the year, unassisted, and came at 16:31 of the first frame.
On the same power play, the Thunder responded as Shawn Weller tapped in his seventh of the year from Travis Broughman and Xavier Parent. Weller's power-play tally came at 16:58 of the first period and the Thunder trailed 2-1 after one period.
Gaucher scored his second of the night in the second period at the 2:04 mark for a 3-1 Reading lead with assists from Alec Butcher and Brett Boeing.
Yvan Mongo added to the lead at 5:13 of period two on a wrist shot that sailed over the shoulder of Jake Theut. After the goal, Isaac Poulter came in to replace Theut in net following the goal and Adirondack trailed 4-1 after 40 minutes.
Max Newton and Colin Felix scored in the third period for the 6-1 win.
The Thunder hit the road for a week before returning home on Wednesday, February 15 against the Maine Mariners at 7 p.m. and Friday, February 17 against the Atlanta Gladiators at 7 p.m. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.
For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
