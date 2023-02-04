Grizzlies Gameday: Black History Night at Maverik Center

Allen Americans (20-21-1, 41 points, .488 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (19-22-1, 39 points, .464 Win %)

Saturday, February 4, 2023. 7:10 pm. Arena: Maverik Center

Broadcast: FloHockey.TV - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/7760582-2023-allen-americans-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: YouTube.com/UTAHGRIZZLIES.

It's the last game of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and the Americans. It's the final game of the Grizzlies 6 game homestand, where Utah has a record of 3-2. Utah won 2 of 3 games at Allen in the second week of November, 2022. Allen has won the first 2 games of the series at Maverik Center. Utah was 8-5-1 in their last 14 games. Allen has been one of the hottest teams in the league as they are 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Who's Been Hot Lately

Brandon Cutler is on a current 7 game point streak. Cutler has 12 points in his last 7 games (7 goals, 5 assists). Andrew Nielsen leads Utah with 32 points, 9 multiple point games and 20 power play points (5 goals, 15 assists). Tarun Fizer has a point in 5 straight games (2 goals, 5 assists).

Games This Week

- Wednesday, February 1, 2023 - Allen 4 Utah 1 - Brandon Cutler scored Utah's lone goal 9:54 into the first period. Allen got goals from 4 different forwards. Liam Finlay had 1 goal and 1 assist for Allen. Chase Perry saved 34 of 35 for Allen. Utah's Trent Miner saved 21 of 24. Utah outshot Allen 35 to 25.

- Friday, February 3, 2023 - Allen 6 Utah 2 - Andrew Nielsen had 2 assists. Tarun Fizer and Zach Tsekos each scored for Utah. Grizz outshot Allen 34 to 30. Allen got 2 goals and 1 assist from Hank Crone. Jack Combs and Grant Hebert each had 1 goal and 1 assist.

- Saturday - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Black History Night. It's the Grizzlies first ever Black History Night.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and audio on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

All Times Mountain

Games Next Week

Friday, February 10, 2023 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm. The Monument.

Saturday, February 11, 2023 - Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm. The Monument.

Welcome Back Zach Tsekos and Johnny Walker

On Friday night Zach Tsekos made his first appearance since December 30, 2022 and scored a second period goal. Tsekos leads the Grizzlies this season in plus/minus (+2). Tsekos has an impressive 23.1 shooting percentage (9 for 39).

Johnny Walker was in the lineup on Friday night for the first time since December 18, 2022 vs Kansas City. Walker is tied for the club lead with 5 power play goals. Walker has a 17.3 shooting percentage this season (9 for 52).

Bear Bites

Utah had their best home crowd this season of 10,379. It was the Grizzlies largest crowd since January 19, 2019 vs Tulsa, where they had an attendance of 10,529. Attendance was 17,779 over their last 2 games. Utah averaged 6,513 fans in 4 home games in January 2023. Utah went 8-3-1 in 12 games in January. The Grizzlies are 7-4-1 in their last 12 games. Utah is 12-3 when scoring first. Utah is 6-0 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 14-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 7-3-1 in one goal games.

2022-2023 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 19-22-1

Home record: 9-10

Road record: 10-12-1

Win percentage: .464

Streak: Lost 2

Standings Points: 39

Last 10: 6-4

Goals per game: 2.74 (24th) Goals for: 115

Goals against per game: 3.43 (17th) Goals Against: 144

Shots per game: 28.81 (25th)

Shots against per game: 34.67 (25th)

Power Play: 39 for 196 - 19.9 % (16th)

Penalty Kill: 152 for 185 - 82.2 % (11th)

Penalty Minutes: 676. 16.10 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 3.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 5.

Record When Scoring First: 12-3.

Opposition Scores First: 7-18-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 7-3-1.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 31 46 36 2 115

Opposition 48 44 51 1 144

Team Leaders (2022-23 Regular season)

Goals: Tarun Fizer/Cameron Wright (12).

Assists: Andrew Nielsen (25).

Points: Nielsen (32).

Plus/Minus: Jordan Martel (+3).

PIM: Nielsen (123)

Power Play Points: Nielsen (20)

Power Play Goals: Nielsen/Johnny Walker (5)

Power Play Assists: Nielsen (15).

Shots on Goal: Cameron Wright (145).

Shooting Percentage: Tsekos (23.1 %) 9 for 39.

Game Winning Goals: Wright (6)

Wins: Trent Miner (8)

Save %: Miner (.914).

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.90)

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: Tarun Fizer, Zach Tsekos (1)

Assist Streaks: Brandon Cutler, Jordan Martel, Andrew Nielsen (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Cutler (7), Fizer (5)

Grizzlies Winning Weekly/Monthly Awards (2022-2023 season)

Andrew Nielsen - Player of the Week (October 31- November 6, 2022)

Andrew Nielsen - 2023 Western Conference All-Star Team.

Trent Miner - ECHL Goaltender of the Week (Jan. 16-22, 2023).

Brandon Cutler - Player of the Week (January 23-29, 2023).

Multiple Point games (2022-2023 Regular Season)

9: Andrew Nielsen

7: Cameron Wright

5: Tarun Fizer,

4: Dakota Raabe, Zach Tsekos

3: Jordan Martel, Johnny Walker.

2: Victor Bartley, Brandon Cutler, Keaton Jameson, James Shearer, Ben Tardif.

1: Dylan Fitze, Connor McDonald, Cam Strong.

