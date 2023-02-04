Stingrays Beat Railers Behind Wall's Spectacular Performance
February 4, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
WORCESTER, MA - Tyler Wall turned back the first 28 shots he saw as the South Carolina Stingrays (25-10-4-1) beat the Worcester Railers (22-19-3-0) by a final score of 3-1 on Saturday night at the DCU Center.
The Stingrays sprung a 1-0 lead late in the opening stanza on Josh Wilkins' 14th tally of the season. Wilkins received a pass and raced into the attacking zone, sending a wrist shot past Henrik Tikkanen for the advantage with 6:05 left in the first period.
Jackson Leppard doubled the lead on his fourth goal of the season and first marker since joining the Stingrays. Leppard slammed a rebound past Tikkanen following a save on Tarek Baker's wraparound shot for the 2-0 lead at 6:28 into the middle frame.
Worcester pulled their netminder with just over three minutes left in regulation and Jonny Evans took advantage, netting his ninth goal of the year. Evans received a pass from Kevin O'Neil and skated into the zone before firing the puck into the back of the net for the 3-0 lead.
The Railers pulled Tikkanen again after heading to the power play with 2:08 remaining in the third period. Reece Newkirk netted the Railers' lone goal of the night with 1:42 left in regulation as he collected the rebound and flung it past Wall for his 15th goal of the year.
The Stingrays complete a three-in-three weekend against the Worcester Railers tomorrow, February 5th, at the DCU Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.
Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or submit this form.
For all the latest news and updates, follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 4, 2023
- Fuel Win on Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Indy Fuel
- Johnson Saves 53, But Blades Fall in OT - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Celebrate 'Hockey for Her,' Come Up Just Short Versus Komets at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Best Railers 3-1 on Star Wars Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Puppies Provide Smiles for Tough Night on the Ice - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Beat Railers Behind Wall's Spectacular Performance - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Fight to the End, Fall Just Short to Lions - Norfolk Admirals
- Iowa Obliterates Wheeling, 7-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Thunder Fall to Royals 6-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Special Teams Lead Mariners Over Growlers - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Grappled 5-2 by Mariners - Newfoundland Growlers
- RUSH ROSTER UPDATE: Rush Acquire Jimmy Soper from Norfolk - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Black History Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, February 4, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - February 4 - ECHL
- Americans Looking for Three Straight in Utah - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Railers, February 4 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Lions Looking to Take the Series Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- A Crucial Win for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Full Tie Dye Night Details for Tonight's Guinness World Record Attempt - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Go Pink in Series Finale for Annual Pink in the Rink Game - Reading Royals
- Americans Explode For Six Goals, In A 6-2 Win Over Utah - Allen Americans
- Americans Defeat Grizzlies 6-2 - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Struck Down by Poulter and Thunder in Series Opener, 5-2 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Stingrays Beat Railers Behind Wall's Spectacular Performance
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Railers, February 4 at 7:05 PM
- Evans' Buzzer-Beater Stops Railers in Their Tracks
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Railers, February 3 at 7:05 PM
- Stingrays Weekly Report: January 30, 2023