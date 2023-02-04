Fuel Win on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

INDIANAPOLIS-The Fuel hosted the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night in hopes of breaking out of their small slump and they did just that, defeating the Mavericks 6-3.

1ST PERIOD

Indy struck first with an early goal from Chad Yetman just 2:28 into the first period. Alex Wideman nabbed his 150th Fuel point with the assist to put Indy up 1-0 early. Just three minutes later, Cam Hillis made it 2-0 with a backhand push in front of the net. That goal extended Hillis' home point streak to thirteen games which is the longest home point streak in the league.

Two minutes after that, Seamus Malone got his second point of the night with the Fuel's third goal in the first ten minutes of the game with the help of Cam Hillis and Cam Bakker.

At 12:54, Cliff Watson took a slashing penalty after a shot by Kansas City was reviewed and determined to be no goal. Jordan Sambrook scored for the Mavericks on the power play, breaking a streak of 42 consecutive home penalties killed for the Fuel.

At the end of the period, the Fuel were up 3-1 and outshooting the Mavericks 12-9.

2ND PERIOD

Nate Knoepke opened the scoring for Kansas City in the middle frame to make it 3-2 at 3:43. Four minutes later, Loren Ulett and Seamus Malone got into a scuffle resulting in a double minor roughing penalty for Ulett and just two minutes for Malone.

As a result, Jared Thomas scored his first goal of the season in his first game back at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. That power play goal made it 4-2 Indy.

Chad Yetman took a late-period hooking penalty but the Fuel were able to kill it off before the period expired. After two, Indy outshot the Mavericks 27-15.

3RD PERIOD

Cam Bakker took a tripping penalty at 5:31 of the third period. The Fuel were able to gain control during their penalty kill and scored their twelfth shorthanded goal of the season courtesy of Andrew Bellant to make it 5-2.

Hillis had his fourth point of the game with an assist on this goal.

Mavericks goaltender Dillon Kelley immediately left the ice following the goal and was replaced by Shane Starrett. Luke Stevens answered back quickly for the Mavericks scoring at 7:38 of the third to make it 5-3.

After that goal, things heated up between the two teams and five penalties were handed out in less than ten minutes across both teams.

At 17:55 while on the power play, Jared Thomas scored his second goal of the game with the help of Cam Hillis to make it 6-3. Hillis, who tallied his fifth point of the night with the assist, matched the franchise records of most points and assists in one game.

The Fuel will return to Indiana Farmers Coliseum tomorrow, Sunday, February 5 at 4 p.m. when the host the Kansas City Mavericks again for Family Fun & Kids Eat Free Day sponsored by PJammin.

