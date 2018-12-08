Lightning Prospect Oleg Sosunov Reassigned to Solar Bears

December 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned rookie defenseman Oleg Sosunov to Orlando from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Additionally, the Lightning have recalled defenseman Matthew Spencer to Syracuse.

Sosunov, 20, has recorded one goal and two penalty minutes in five games with Syracuse this season. The 6-foot-9, 236-pound blueliner will become the tallest known player to suit up in an ECHL game.

Prior to turning pro, Sosunov played for the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League, where the native of Ryazan, Russia tallied 26 points (7g-19a) and 62 penalty minutes in 71 games.

Sosunov was a sixth-round selection (#178 overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Spencer, 21, has five points (1g-4a) and 12 penalty minutes in 11 games with Orlando this season following his reassignment to the ECHL on Nov. 9. The second-round pick (#44 overall) of the Lightning in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft also has one assist in six games this season with Syracuse.

