Americans Comeback in KC Spoiled by Two Late Mavericks Goals
December 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped a second straight in Kansas City as the Mavericks beat the Americans 4-3 on Saturday night.
Kansas City jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a goal at the 7:42 mark of the first. Willie Raskob fired one from the right side of the ice that snuck past Kyle Hayton to give the Mavericks the early edge. Kansas City would cash in on the power play, as Greg Betztold fired a blast from the slot that found the back of the net to put Kansas City up 2-0 after the opening frame.
Neither team scored in the second frame. The Americans played the first half of the third period without all-star defenseman David Makowski, who was given a ten-minute unsportsmanlike misconduct. The Americans battled back in the third with three straight goals to grab a 3-2 lead. Adam Miller on the power play at 6:38, then Dante Salituro at 7:19, followed by Joel Chouinard at 8:49. Unfortunately Kansas City wasn't done either. Rocco Carzon scored at 13:35 to put Kansas City even at three. Then Cliff Watson less than a minute later to put the Mavericks up 4-3. Kansas City would hold on to win and extend the Americans losing streak to three games.
The Americans continue the 6-game road trip next Wednesday night in Wheeling against the Nailers. The first meeting since the 2016 Kelly Cup Finals.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans center Spencer Asuchak tests the Kansas City Mavericks goaltender
(John Howe)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 8, 2018
- Americans Comeback in KC Spoiled by Two Late Mavericks Goals - Allen Americans
- Kulbakov Leads K-Wings to Teddy Toss Victory - Kalamazoo Wings
- Everblades Outlast Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mavs Win Back-And-Forth Battle with Allen - Kansas City Mavericks
- Adirondack Drops Game in Overtime After Controversial No Call - Adirondack Thunder
- Monarchs Sink Admirals, 4-3 - Manchester Monarchs
- Oilers Dominate Wings in 3-2 Loss - Tulsa Oilers
- Nailers Sink Walleye, 5-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- Huntebrinker Stays Hot to Bounce Growlers, 5-3 - Reading Royals
- McParland Heads to Stockton, Dodero and Payne Join Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Besse Earns AHL Call-Up to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - December 8 - ECHL
- Lightning Prospect Oleg Sosunov Reassigned to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: Everblades Face Greenville on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Florida Everblades
- Nailers at Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, December 8 - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Preview: Monarchs at Admirals, December 8, 2018 - Norfolk Admirals
- Fan Favorite Biggs Returns to Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day Report: Mavericks, Americans Close Weekend Set Saturday - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day: Teddy Toss Night in Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo Wings
- Royals Look for Weekend Sweep against Growlers - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Lose 4-2 in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Cruises Past Rapid City, 5-1 - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads Extend Streak to Four Wins, Take Down Utah 4-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Fall to Mavs in the First of a 6-Game Road Trip - Allen Americans
- 'Blades Beat Greenville, Push Point Streak to 10 Games - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.