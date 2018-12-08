Fan Favorite Biggs Returns to Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, have signed forward Tyler Biggs the team announced on Saturday afternoon.

Biggs, 25, rejoins Kalamazoo after beginning the season in England with the Nottingham Panthers. In 24 games with the Panthers Biggs tallied nine points (4g, 5a) along with 57 penalty minutes. The forward previously spent each of the last two season with the K-Wings appearing in 113 games. Voted the "Most Popular Player" during his first season with the club in 2016-17, Biggs set career highs in goals (18), assists (21) and points (39) last season with Kalamazoo.

Prior to joining Kalamazoo, Biggs spent his first three professional seasons in the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins organizations.

The forward is expected to be in the K-Wings line up on Saturday night for Teddy Toss and will wear number #13.

