Nailers Sink Walleye, 5-2

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers used a powerful effort from the man advantage and a great goaltending performance on Saturday night, as they silenced 7,861 fans at Huntington Center. Michael Phillips and Cam Brown both had three-point games, while Jordan Ruby made 28 saves in a 5-2 Wheeling win against the Toledo Walleye.

The two teams exchanged goals less than a minute apart from each other in the early stages of the first period. The first team on the board was Wheeling, who was successful on the man advantage. Alex Rauter tossed a shot on goal that was stopped by Pat Nagle. Winston Day Chief and Michael Phillips battled for the rebound, and Phillips got the final swing, which propelled the puck in from the left side. Toledo's response came 56 seconds later, courtesy of Jordan Topping, who redirected Marcus Crawford's wrist shot from the right point.

Power play goals created the story of the middle frame, starting with the Walleye at the 48-second mark. Dan DeSalvo's shot got blocked into the left circle, where Bryan Moore stepped up and clobbered a slap shot. The Nailers continued their dominance with the man advantage, tying the score, then taking the lead. Phillips zipped a perfect pass through the slot to Cam Brown, who whacked in a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle. 1:51 later, Brown returned the favor, setting up Phillips for his second of the night from the left circle.

Wheeling put the game away in the third period, tacking on two more insurance goals. Brown fed Nick Saracino for a tip-in at the 8:33 mark, then Winston Day Chief put the final icing on the cake with an empty netter in the closing seconds for the 5-2 victory.

Jordan Ruby was solid again in net for the Nailers, earning a win against one of his former squads with 28 saves on 30 shots. Pat Nagle took the loss for Toledo, giving up four goals on 28 shots.

